Big Ten Part of New Alliance

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 6 days ago

UNDATED (AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 are forming an alliance to work together on the future of college athletics and scheduling. Conference officials have been discussing the idea for weeks. The move comes less than a month after the Southeastern Conference invited Texas and Oklahoma to join and create a 16-school league by 2025.

