He's TIED!

To let Notre Dame dip its toe in the water of conference membership. The collegial culture of the ACC matches that of Notre Dame so I'm sure the thought was they will see the synergies of a membership in a very successful major conference that is highly competitive or considered the best in the nation across a number of major non rev sports. Fast forward to last year. The ACC came to the aid of Notre Dame when it did not have to or was not compelled to do it through contract obligation. This saved Notre Dame's season. I'm sure ND was sincerely thankful for being baled out but clearly football independence means so much to Notre Dame officials that they would have been willing to sit the season out if it meant they were even pretending to be interested in going all in with football. Further more history teaches the ND is perfectly willing subject the rest of their athletic program to a nomadic existence of conference hopping to give non revs a stable home. one other thing to consider. The ACC is a southern based conference (minus the Big East schools Syracuse, BC and Pitt) that has like minded schools with rivalries that date back to the beginning of college football. Notre Dame has no relationship with any of that (except historical scheduling of those same aforementioned former Big East schools. In my mind the ACC should have never made the arrangement with Notre Dame. Yes both parties have benefited. Why would they bring a school like ND in for a half in half out deal? Out of total weakness. Why do you give Notre Dame one of your bowl slots? Total weakness. The power structure in the ACC is so traditional and arrogant that they sat on their ass for years and did nothing and only acted to expand when it was too late. That is why they were groveling to Notre Dame to join. The ACC should lay in the bed they made. Notre Dame should suffer whatever befalls them over the independence issue. The playoff will not be expanded and when it is it will be smaller than 12 and conference champions will get a guaranteed 4/5 spots. Notre Dame will have to go undefeated to get in. Independence is all that matters. Everything else is just window dressing.