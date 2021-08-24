Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

He's TIED!

By PhotoHokieNC Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, is the post he made to tie the record, a TSL TOS violation? : ) ** -- TexasGobbler 08/24/2021 5:27PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
sportswar.com

Yeah...he's good.

Same guy did a mashup of Sandman/Hip to be Square someone posted here -- HokieMacDaddy 08/23/2021 3:10PM. Warning - watching this will give you a bad case of slack jaw. ** -- Guy LeDouche 08/23/2021 2:50PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
Family RelationshipsWVNT-TV

Family ties run deep in WVU’s running back room

Chad Scott is easy to recognize. The high-energy running backs coach can be seen (and heard) a mile away at WVU’s football practices running his players through drill after drill, getting them ready for the Mountaineers’ next clash. For Scott, it’s about more than football. He recognizes that he has...
sportswar.com

I'm not positive, but

I think adding anyone before OU & texas officially leave would result in splitting up our exit fees even further. I can't imagine the Big 12 will want to split X or Y million dollars 10 ways instead of 8. But again, I might be wrong.
sportswar.com

Good point. That is a satisfying feeling. This year

Kyle was a McDonalds A/A. One recruiting service had Kyle top 30… -- Mikeysurf 08/28/2021 6:10PM. Yeah. Exactly. Mr. Indiana is a pretty f'n big deal. Dunk contest. ** -- hoorulestheacc 08/28/2021 7:26PM. Undersized, and undertalented. That's how he appeared to the layman. ** -- jonybuck33 08/28/2021 8:45PM. Yep was...
sportswar.com

Very cool. Always roots for NC State guys ------------------>

I thought this was pretty cool. Phillip Rivers coaching HS football. -- Coach McGuirk 08/28/2021 5:22PM. Very cool. Always roots for NC State guys ------------------> ** -- FfxStationHokie 08/28/2021 7:01PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
sportswar.com

Go Big Red!!!!!!!!!

Worst run sports venue in the country. Championship game where? -- rdm 08/28/2021 4:40PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Sportssportswar.com

Rucker Park

Skinny kid with a nickname, milk. Better resume entree than a bunch of internet pundits. If you ball at Rucker, to the level that you get a nickname, you are a baller.
Educationsportswar.com

New Scholarship Recipient Wood Jr. Could Play Significant Role At TE

New Scholarship Recipient Wood Jr. Could Play Significant Role At TE -- Chris Horne. This was according to Sackett's VirginiaSports.com profile. ** -- Chris Horne. Great story about truly dedicated young man. From walk-on to Dirty Dozen, -- SW_CTHoo 08/29/2021 11:32PM. You must log in before you can reply to...
sportswar.com

Would be a great thing for Zimm and UVA baseball but

The numbers just don't add up. Actually when I look at it today, Murph is a way better HOF candidate than Zimm and still can't get in. Murph was one of the two best players in baseball for about 7 seasons. Just needed about 3-4 more years of average production...Average black ink score for HOF is 27. Murph has 31, Zimm has 1.
sportswar.com

The arrangement made by the Swoford/ACC was clearly a carrot hung out there

To let Notre Dame dip its toe in the water of conference membership. The collegial culture of the ACC matches that of Notre Dame so I'm sure the thought was they will see the synergies of a membership in a very successful major conference that is highly competitive or considered the best in the nation across a number of major non rev sports. Fast forward to last year. The ACC came to the aid of Notre Dame when it did not have to or was not compelled to do it through contract obligation. This saved Notre Dame's season. I'm sure ND was sincerely thankful for being baled out but clearly football independence means so much to Notre Dame officials that they would have been willing to sit the season out if it meant they were even pretending to be interested in going all in with football. Further more history teaches the ND is perfectly willing subject the rest of their athletic program to a nomadic existence of conference hopping to give non revs a stable home. one other thing to consider. The ACC is a southern based conference (minus the Big East schools Syracuse, BC and Pitt) that has like minded schools with rivalries that date back to the beginning of college football. Notre Dame has no relationship with any of that (except historical scheduling of those same aforementioned former Big East schools. In my mind the ACC should have never made the arrangement with Notre Dame. Yes both parties have benefited. Why would they bring a school like ND in for a half in half out deal? Out of total weakness. Why do you give Notre Dame one of your bowl slots? Total weakness. The power structure in the ACC is so traditional and arrogant that they sat on their ass for years and did nothing and only acted to expand when it was too late. That is why they were groveling to Notre Dame to join. The ACC should lay in the bed they made. Notre Dame should suffer whatever befalls them over the independence issue. The playoff will not be expanded and when it is it will be smaller than 12 and conference champions will get a guaranteed 4/5 spots. Notre Dame will have to go undefeated to get in. Independence is all that matters. Everything else is just window dressing.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Virginia Tech Hopes That Loyalty Is Repaid With Redemption

Loyalty and redemption have been themes of Virginia Tech football for as long as most of us can remember. Frank Beamer was big on loyalty, mostly to his benefit, but sometimes to his detriment as well, and some of the best moments in Hokie football history came after some disappointing results.
Posted by
247Sports

#4 Wake Forest WR Jaquarii Roberson | 2021 ACC Top 25 Returning Players

Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson had a breakout season in 2020. With 926 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 62 receptions, Roberson was not just the leading receiver for the Demon Deacons but was also the most productive receiver in the ACC in 2020. Using his terrific speed, he is able to exploit holes in zone coverage and get separation in man coverage, but he can really rack up the yards after the catch. Check out Jaquarii Roberson, #4 on our list of the ACC's Top 25 Returning Players for the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy