Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots Expect Newton Back Soon

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article-FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he expects Cam Newton to return to the field this week for the second day of joint practices with the Giants after the quarterback missed a second day of practice because of a misunderstanding of COVID-19 testing rules. Newton is under an NFL-mandated five-day reentry process for unvaccinated players after traveling to an out-of-town medical appointment over the weekend.

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Ap#News 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Patriots Release Veteran Safety As Roster Cutdown Begins

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. The New England Patriots must trim their roster from 80 players to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. That began that process Monday.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Cam Newton reacts to release on Instagram

Bill Belichick shocked the NFL world Tuesday morning when he released veteran quarterback Cam Newton. About an hour after his release, Newton reacted on Instagram – the first comments on the move from either side. “I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say…please...
NFLaudacy.com

Wiggins: 100-percent chance Cam Newton leads Patriots back to playoffs

New England Patriots fans shouldn't hold their breath for rookie quarterback Mac Jones to start the regular season opener. The leading role currently belongs to incumbent veteran Cam Newton, as head coach Bill Belichick said on Monday that "somebody would have to play better than him." Of course, nothing is...
NFLPatriots.com

Statement from New England Patriots on Cam Newton

"On Saturday, Cam Newton traveled to a Club-approved medical appointment that required him to leave the New England area. He received daily Covid tests, which were all negative. Due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities, and as required by the NFL-NFLPA protocols, Cam will be subject to the five-day entry cadence process before returning to the facility. Cam will continue participating virtually in team activities and return to the club facility on Thursday, August 26."
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Cam Newton, Mac Jones hit the mark as Patriots bounce back against Eagles: 10 joint practice takeaways

PHILADELPHIA — This is the response the Patriots needed. After a scrappy Eagles team beat them on both sides of the ball in the first joint practice, the offense found its groove on Tuesday morning, dicing Philadelphia’s defense. Cam Newton and Mac Jones were both on target in a red-zone heavy session, and as a team, New England was more physical at the point of attack.
NFLSportsGrid

Cam Newton Starting Patriots Final Preseason Game

Bill Belichick isn’t typically one to show his cards, but it appears that Cam Newton will be starting the New England Patriots final preseason game. Jim McBridge notes that Newton is taking the first reps in warmups, meaning he will likely be under center to start. https://twitter.com/globejimmcbride/status/1432094296644243467. Newton has been...
NFLPosted by
94.9 HOM

Patriots Release QB Cam Newton in Shocking Move

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter and several other sources, the New England Patriots have just released QB Cam Newton. Unbelievable. After starting in all three of their preseason wins, this move comes as a shock to the entire sports world. This story will be updated as soon as we...
NFLNBC Sports

Twitter explodes with reaction after Patriots cut Cam Newton

The New England Patriots reportedly have made a decision on who they will start at quarterback against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, and it's not Cam Newton. The former league MVP was released by the Patriots on Tuesday, per Jim McBride of The Boston...
NBC Sports

Patriots Talk: Cam Newton is the starter. Unless he isn't

Both Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry believe that Mac Jones has earned the job of starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. Does that mean he'll ultimately be under center Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium?. On the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, Perry...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Patriots adding OL Durant in trade with Chiefs

The New England Patriots need to trim their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but they're reportedly adding another body as that deadline approaches. The Patriots are acquiring offensive lineman Yasir Durant from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022, Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star reported late Monday night.
NFLthecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Cam Newton decision by New England Patriots

In a move that has surprised some NFL fans and seemed inevitable to others, the New England Patriots have released quarterback Cam Newton just before the start of the 2021 NFL season. The roster move means rookie Mac Jones will be the starting quarterback for the Patriots in their Week...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick must choose Cam Newton as Patriots’ starting QB

The New England Patriots have still yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2021 season. After the Patriots wrapped up their preseason slate against the New York Giants, head coach Bill Belichick gave a Belichick-like answer. The debate between Mac Jones and Cam Newton has circulated all offseason since...
Posted by
FanSided

Patriots release Cam Newton: NFL Twitter reacts to bombshell news

The NFL world cannot believe the New England Patriots actually cut quarterback Cam Newton. On the day when NFL rosters needed to be trimmed down to 53 men, the New England Patriots have parted ways with last year’s starting quarterback Cam Newton. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe dropped this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy