AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A nationwide junk removal service is setting up shop in Western New York. Eric Conrad lost his job in technology sales during the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s when he decided to get a fresh start as an entrepreneur and got involved with Junkluggers. Their goal is to donate, recycle and up-cycle any unwanted items. Their long-term plan is to eliminate re-usable waste from landfills by 2025.