As regards the events in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, as is usual in these situations, the staff here at the shebeen recommends following the wisdom of Mr. Winston Wolf as to what we should not do to each other yet. Yes, the budget deal was struck, and yes, the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act was a triumph for good sense and the embattled franchise. And, yes, once again, Nancy Pelosi proved herself to be possibly the most effective Speaker of the House since I don’t know when. All of these things are true. But they represent the end of the beginning of the process that will turn these votes into law.