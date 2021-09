WonderFi continues to dazzle decentralized finance bulls — or at least it should. The company is nailing down a corner of the crypto market that has often been considered untameable; even Shark Tank judge and successful entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary refers to the space as “the wild west,” sprinkled with crypto “cowboys” testing the outer limits of regulation and compliance. Through WonderFi, investors like O’Leary are hoping to bring lawfulness to the space. In turn, they hope to make it a friendlier one for new investors. Today, CEO Ben Samaroo and his company are taking a huge step toward that goal. The company is bringing WNDR stock to trading floors in a first-of-its-kind public debut.