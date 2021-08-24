Covid Issues Strike Bills
-ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis were among at least five Buffalo Bills players to miss practice for COVID-19 reasons. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Beasley and Davis must spend at least five days away from the team facility after having close contact with a Bills trainer who tested positive. That means both will miss the Bills’ final preseason game on Saturday, when Buffalo hosts the Green Bay Packers.www.wilx.com
Comments / 0