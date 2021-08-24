Covid Issues Strike Bills

The 2020 Buffalo Bills were one of the great stories of the NFL. After years of struggling in the AFC East against the Patriots’ monolith, finally the Bills turned the corner en route to their best season in 30 years. A blistering defense, the emergence of Josh Allen as one of the league’s best quarterbacks, and finally a coaching staff able to put all the pieces together, Buffalo were poised to not only take control of the division, but perhaps challenge the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC.