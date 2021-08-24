Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers Extend Wide Receiver Anderson

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article-CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal includes $20.5 million in guaranteed money. Anderson was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season. He’s coming off a career season in his first year with the Panthers, catching 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unrestricted Free Agent#American Football#Ap#The Carolina Panthers#News 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Spun

Panthers Released Notable Quarterback Tuesday Morning

The Carolina Panthers announced over a dozen cuts on Tuesday morning, which included former third-round pick Will Grier. Grier, who was a former star at West Virginia, hasn’t made much of an impact at the pro level. And yet, his release his pretty surprising because this means Carolina has just two quarterbacks on its active roster – Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace announced a roster move on Thursday. Javon Wims time in Chicago has come to an end. Wims has been the target of fans hate since his big drop in the playoffs against the New Orleans Saints. After three years with the Bears...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles re-sign veteran WR after yet another injury

The Eagles on Tuesday brought back wide receiver Marken Michel and waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation. This is the third stint with the Eagles for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Michel. Michel originally signed a futures contract with the Eagles just after the 2018 season ended. He was released...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).

Comments / 0

Community Policy