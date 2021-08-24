Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Trade Groups Warn Against Re-codifying 2013 Disparate Impact Rule

aba.com
 7 days ago

The American Bankers Association and three other banking and mortgage groups today warned that re-codifying the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2013 disparate impact rule would run afoul of binding Supreme Court precedent. HUD proposed to recodify the 2013 rule, which would effectively nullify the previous administration’s September 2020 changes to that rule to align it more closely with the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs v. Inclusive Communities Project, which recognized disparate impact liability under the Fair Housing Act and explained the legal requirements for disparate impact claims.

bankingjournal.aba.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disparate Impact#Housing Act#Housing Discrimination#Fair Housing#Hud#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsHousing Wire

Industry groups react to SCOTUS eviction ruling

The Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday declared that the Biden administration’s federal moratorium on evictions was illegal, a major victory for landlords but one that places hundreds of thousands – maybe millions – of tenants at risk of eviction. In a 6-3 decision, the court’s conservative members...
EconomyHousing Wire

How a noncompete ban would impact the mortgage industry

On July 9, President Joe Biden ordered the Federal Trade Commission to fully ban or limit an employer’s use of noncompetes. If such a rule is implemented, industry veterans and labor attorneys say it could change how the mortgage industry recruits and retains talent over the next decade and beyond.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Nasdaq’s Board-Diversity Plan Challenged in Court as ‘Unfair’

Edward Blum has previously sued on affirmative action policies. An opponent of affirmative action is challenging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a rule to get more women and minorities on the boards of companies trading on Nasdaq Inc. The Alliance for Fair Board Recruitment, which has also...
Lawloc.gov

Indigenous Law Research Strategies: Settlement Acts

The following is a guest post by Louis Myers, the current Librarian-in-Residence at the Law Library of Congress. Louis has authored several blog posts for In Custodia Legis, including New Acquisition: The Trial of Governor Picton, A Case of Torture in Trinidad, Research Guides in Focus – Municipal Codes: A Beginner’s Guide, and Research Guides in Focus – Public International Law: A Beginner’s Guide.
Income Taxcrowdfundinsider.com

Biden Administration Plans to Increase Taxes on 2.1 Million Small Businesses

The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) is warning that the Biden Administrations’ tax plan would raise taxes on 2.1 million small businesses – in contrast to the Administrations’ claims. Last week, the White House issued a Fact Sheet on the plan claiming the tax proposal will “protect 97...
Congress & Courtswfxb.com

Supreme Court Rules Against Eviction Moratorium

Yesterday the Supreme Court blocked the extension of the Biden administration’s Covid-19 related eviction moratorium. A majority of the justices ruled that the only way the moratorium could continue was if it was specifically authorized by Congress. In an unsigned 8 page decision, the court wrote that the CDC exceeded it’s authority in preventing landlords from evicting tenants who haven’t paid rent. Congress issued the original eviction moratorium and former President Trump ordered the CDC to extend it several times. The latest round of litigation was prompted by the version of the moratorium rolled out by the CDC on August 3rd and issued by the Biden administration days after the last moratorium had expired.
Real EstateHousing Wire

The housing industry’s disparate impact hopes

Mortgage industry groups on Tuesday made their voices heard in response to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s proposed reinstatement of its 2013 disparate impact rule. Numerous industry stakeholders asked HUD to make some changes to the regulation to raise and further explain the threshold for disparate impact claims....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris steps in to the Senate to pass bill to give $10million to Americans repatriated from Afghanistan - then refuses questions as she walks out

Vice President Kamala Harris made a quick trip to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to preside over a short Senate session to approve more aid for Americans returning from Afghanistan. But Harris did not answer questions, including on the fate of Americans still in Afghanistan, when she left the Capitol building.
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell says it 'never occurred to me' getting Americans vaccinated would be a 'challenge' and insists school and mask mandates should not be decided by the federal government

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sided with local school boards and employers who have decided to hand down vaccine requirements, in remarks in his home state of Kentucky, where he also expressed shock that people wouldn't want to take the coronavirus vaccine. 'What I think as a public official, is...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing

President Biden called a Black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing on Monday. The president used the term while introducing his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman. "I'm here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans,...
Internetmoney.com

The Government Is Giving Millions of Americans $50 a Month to Pay for Broadband Internet

Having trouble paying your internet bills during the pandemic? Let the government chip in. The Federal Communications Commission announced last week that about 5 million U.S. households have officially enrolled in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, an initiative that provides up to $50 a month to help cover the cost of internet and digital devices for certain Americans. Launched in May, the limited-time-only program is intended to give low-income households a discount on broadband bills as the COVID-19 crisis wears on.
Businesskoamnewsnow.com

Here’s How Much the Average Social Security Benefit Could Rise in 2022

When you retire, there’s a really good chance you’ll be reliant on Social Security to some degree to help make ends meet. When national pollster Gallup asked nonretirees about their expected reliance on Social Security when they hang up their work coats for good, just 15% in 2021 expected that it wouldn’t be a necessary source of income. That compares to 38% who responded it would be a “major” income source, which represents an all-time high for this poll, dating back to 2001.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Gavin Newsom is 'incredibly proud' of Biden stranding Californians in Afghanistan

Gavin Newsom, the silver-spoon governor who faces a recall election next month, has come out in defense of Joe Biden's disastrous evacuation of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. The California Democrat said what he did not have to and should not have — that he was "incredibly proud" of the president in giving back the fruits of 20 years of American effort to the Taliban. He then ignored a reporter who asked about Biden backing off of the campaign trail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy