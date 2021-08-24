Trade Groups Warn Against Re-codifying 2013 Disparate Impact Rule
The American Bankers Association and three other banking and mortgage groups today warned that re-codifying the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2013 disparate impact rule would run afoul of binding Supreme Court precedent. HUD proposed to recodify the 2013 rule, which would effectively nullify the previous administration’s September 2020 changes to that rule to align it more closely with the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs v. Inclusive Communities Project, which recognized disparate impact liability under the Fair Housing Act and explained the legal requirements for disparate impact claims.bankingjournal.aba.com
