TXT’s Huening Kai Shares Thoughts On The Importance Of Teamwork, His Grand Goal As A Singer, And More

By S. Cho
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGQ Korea’s September issue features a solo photo shoot with TXT’s Huening Kai!. With the recent release of TXT’s second studio album, the interviewer noted that Huening Kai appeared to have a new atmosphere. Huening Kai responded, “It was a time when I focused solely on emotions. When I’m singing, I find that the emotions are the most important. Since most of our songs heavily emphasize a story, I pay a lot of attention to conveying the lyrics.”

