TXT’s Huening Kai Shares Thoughts On The Importance Of Teamwork, His Grand Goal As A Singer, And More

PAPER is spending this week inside the minds of Tomorrow X Together (known as TXT). Check back tomorrow at 11 AM EST for our interview with the whole group. Hueningkai can't remember a time before music, but he does recall the moment he saw his future. He was five years old and a street performer playing the guitar piqued his interest. The song itself is now a faded memory ("it was a good song," Hueningkai eagerly attests), but the impact it left on him was significant. Because it was in that moment he knew he wanted to be the kind of performer who could beguile a crowd with a single note.