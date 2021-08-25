Traffic holds expected as 'Ozark' resumes filming in South Hall for final season

This image released by Netflix shows Jason Bateman in a scene from the series, "Ozark," which does much of its filming in Hall County around Lake Lanier. - photo by Associated Press

For four years, the Netflix drama “Ozark” has filmed at properties along Gaines Ferry Road in South Hall.

As the show is working toward completing its fourth and final season, there will be some short traffic holds Thursday, Aug. 24.

Stacey Dickson, president of the Gainesville-based Lake Lanier Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the filming will not impede traffic.

“There have been a few traffic holds during this time, mostly when they shoot cars arriving or departing one of the residences featured on the show,” Dickson wrote in an email.

Dickson said she had not received any complaints concerning production of the show at any of these locations. She said the show has filmed in Georgia counties around Lake Lanier and Lake Allatoona.

The visitors bureau requested that people not stop by the area and possibly disrupt the filming.