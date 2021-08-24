Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Wales boss Robert Page criticises decision to stage Belarus qualifier in Kazan

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdETs_0bbjQjG900
Wales boss Robert Page says it is “crazy” for his side to play their World Cup qualifier with Belarus in the Russian city of Kazan (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Wales boss Robert Page has attacked the “crazy” decision to make his side play their World Cup qualifier with Belarus in the Russian city of Kazan.

UEFA had to move the September 5 qualifier to a neutral venue with teams from the UK and the European Union unable to enter Belarus by air due to sanctions against the Minsk government.

But Welsh football officials were furious when the game was switched to Kazan – Russia’s fifth largest city 700 kilometres east of Moscow – and the additional problems it has created.

Visas are required for the entire party and every player has had to have his fingerprints taken.

“First and foremost we sympathise with the Belarussians – absolutely,” said Page, who continues to stand in for absent manager Ryan Giggs.

“But UEFA have decided on Kazan and organising it from a financial and logistical point of view is a nightmare.

“The players will only be aware of it because of the bio-mechanic tests that we’ve got to do.

UEFA have decided on Kazan and organising it from a financial and logistical point of view is a nightmare

Wales manager Robert Page

“We’ve got to get them organised to go to different parts of the UK to get their fingerprints done and get tested.

“We’ve had to pick a larger squad because of the visas, they’ve to be submitted three weeks before we go – which again is crazy.

“UEFA could have picked any neutral venue but they’ve decided on Kazan.”

Page named a 27-man squad on Tuesday for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with Belarus and Estonia, as well as a warm-up friendly against Finland in Helsinki.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is a doubt after reporting a muscular problem following Sunday’s Serie A game against Udinese.

But that number could grow before they leave for Finland, with Page saying the Football Association of Wales have had to apply for more Russian visas to cover potential injuries.

“We’ve got to pick a bigger squad as we all need visas – and just in case there are injuries at the weekend,” said Page, whose side have three points from their opening two World Cup qualifiers after losing to Belgium and beating the Czech Republic.

“We have to anticipate that in case there are injuries. The work that has gone into it is crazy.

“But UEFA have decided and we have to get on with it. We tried to appeal but were shot down straight away.

“So it’s what it is and we have to get on with it. We have to get the weekend out of the way, that will determine what we have to bring in.

“We’ve had to get visas for 32 players altogether. Ideally we’ll go with 28 but we’ll know more in the next couple of days.”

The Kazan switch comes just a few months after Wales clocked up their air miles at the European Championship.

Wales were considered to be at a disadvantage more than most at the cross-continent competition by playing games in Baku, Rome and Amsterdam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O4qZu_0bbjQjG900
Wales had to make a 3,000-mile trip to Azerbaijan to play some of their games at Euro 2020 this summer (PA) (PA Wire)

“You look at the format of the Euros and the travelling involved there,” Page said.

“If I’d said it during the Euros it would have sounded like sour grapes, so I didn’t want to say it then.

“But in hindsight it’s no coincidence that teams who got further had less travelling.

“We put up with it and did it and gave it our best but, looking back, of course it had an impact.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

226K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Ryan Giggs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Cup#Russian#The European Union#Minsk#Welsh#Belarussians#Juventus#Serie A#Udinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
Related
WorldTelegraph

Caribbean set for red list as travel experts warn of scramble home

Four Caribbean and African holiday destinations are at risk of UK travel bans being imposed this week, sparking a scramble by holidaymakers to return to avoid hotel quarantine, an analysis suggests. Jamaica, St Lucia, Dominica and Morocco have seen rising Covid rates that put them on course to be red-listed...
Posted by
The Independent

Hundreds beat Mexico ‘red list’ deadline as travel rules change

Hundreds of UK holidaymakers whose Mexican adventures were cut short arrived 80 minutes ahead of the 4am deadline – after which they would have had to go into hotel quarantine. Mexico is the latest high-profile country to be added to the government’s “red list” of locations regarded as presenting a...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Austria lifts UK travel ban

Austria has finally lifted its blanket travel ban on UK travellers.On 15 August, it announced that arrivals from the UK, India, Russia, Botswana, Nepal, South Africa and Zambia can enter the country for non-essential reasons.Fully vaccinated travellers are no longer required to undergo quarantine.The rules changed after the countries were removed from Austria’s “virus variant areas” list.“The following countries are no longer considered virus variant areas but rather ‘other countries’: Botswana, India, Nepal, Russia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Zambia. Fully vaccinated travellers from these countries do not need to self-isolate anymore,” reads the official statement on Austria’s Travel...
Militarydallassun.com

Saudis Sign Military Cooperation Agreement With Russia

Saudi Arabia and Russia have signed a military cooperation agreement at an arms expo outside Moscow. Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman announced on Twitter on August 24 that he signed the agreement with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin "aimed at developing joint military cooperation between the two countries."
TravelBirmingham Star

Irish should expect U.S. to open shortly, says travel editor

Travel industry observers believe Irish travelers will be able to again holiday in the United States within the next few weeks. Those regions still under U.S. restrictions include Ireland, the UK, the European Schengen area, China, India, Iran, Brazil and South Africa. At the moment, only citizens and lawful permanent...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Belarus tightens grip on lawyers

WARSAW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Belarusian lawyer Mikhail Kirilyuk says he received an unsettling text message in October from an acquaintance linked to the country’s security services. The acquaintance urged Kirilyuk, who had defended anti-government protesters and publicly criticised President Alexander Lukashenko’s rule, to leave the country. According to Kirilyuk,...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

UK travel list update - live: 7 countries added to green list, France moves to amber and PCR advised for Spain

Seven more countries have been added to the UK government’s green travel list.From 4am on Sunday, anyone returning from Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway will no longer need to quarantine on arrival.There are now 36 countries on the green list – but 16 of them, including Caribbean islands, Croatia, Malta, Israel and Taiwan are on the “green watchlist”, meaning they could be suddenly be moved to amber.Australia and New Zealand are both green – but neither are currently welcoming British travellers.France has also lost its confusing “amber plus” status, which had meant that all travellers and...
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

US, Along With UK and Canada, Slaps More Sanctions on Belarus

The United States, in coordination with Britain and Canada, rolled out new sanctions on Belarus on Monday, the one-year anniversary of the start of protests in the eastern European country against elections that were widely seen as fraudulent. Since that time, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has taken harsh action against...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Ukraine Sends Barbed Wire To Lithuania For Belarus Border

Ukraine has sent more than 38 tonnes of barbed wire to Lithuania as "humanitarian aid" as the EU country struggles to stem an influx of illegal migrants from neighbouring Belarus, authorities said on Thursday. In July, Lithuania's military started to put up barbed wire on the Belarus border to deter...
Travelkfgo.com

Germany adds southern France to high-risk travel list

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has declared southern France a coronavirus high-risk area, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday, which means returning travellers need a negative test or proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 to avoid quarantine. The RKI also removed the Netherlands from its high-risk list. Both...
Animalsfemalefirst.co.uk

Record-breaking bat flies from London to Russia

A bat broke a British record after flying more than 1,200 miles from London to Russia, but met a tragic end at the hands of a cat. A bat broke a British record by flying more than 1,200 miles from London to Russia - before being eaten by a cat.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

UK travel news - live: Mexico joins red list and France moves to amber as rules change today

The latest travel rules announced on Monday have today come into force following a review of the government’s traffic light system. A number of countries, including Austria, Germany and Norway, have moved onto the green list while France has moved from its own amber plus list to the amber list. This means that fully vaccinated people travelling to France no longer need to quarantine on their return to the UK.France was moved onto the ‘amber plus’ list on 16 July amid fears of the prevalent Beta variant on the island of Reunion, cases of which have now fallen.Among the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy