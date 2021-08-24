Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Re: I Think We Got Him....Right?? ---

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Well, from what Mr Harris has stated he is looking for, I’d say he has found it. Come on young man, Clemson awaits!

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportssportswar.com

Re: Should be a good game. I think the loss of those 4 players ….

Interesting take. I don't see a convincing win by either team. I think whichever team wins, it will be by less than a touchdown. Vegas thinks that too, btw. Barno is a good--maybe even great--player. No question he'll be a problem for us. I think the jury is very much out on how good Jordan Williams will be. Dax is Dax, which is either maddening or thrilling, depending on which Dax shows up. My guess is that he has this game circled, and the thrilling Dax will show up.
The Clemson Insider

D.J. Uiagalelei all smiles with Georgia on horizon

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was calm, cool and collected during his weekly press conference Monday. Uiagalelei talked about his Bojangles commercial, having Ross back, his offensive line and much more:
College Sportssmokingmusket.com

What I Think About WVU Football For 2021

Let’s be honest for a second. Neal Brown has stepped into a very difficult situation here. First he comes in late in 2019 to take over for Dana Holgorsen. He has to try and keep the recruiting class together and then put a staff together and get ready for the offseason. That is always a tough ordeal. Then the pandemic of 2020 hit and the offseason, the planning, the entire setup for turned on its head. For the most part, 2021 has been pretty normal. We got back to official visits on campus and we are looking at a team that is experiencing camp for the first time in a while. All of that is exciting. Add in the fact that we have two regional rivals in the first three week (Maryland and Virginia Tech), there is a chance for this team to get big wins early and start the year out right. I’m excited to see what this team can do. I’m excited for Leddie Brown. I’m excited for the defense. I’m excited for WVU Football.
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: 2 teams we should grab right now for the ACC

A road trip to Annapolis would sure beat a road trip to Knoxville or Lexington or several other SEC stops. Anything to get UNCC SC State off the schedule. ... forever. Teams that help the conference are few unless taken from SEC or Big 10 -> not likely to happen.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I do think UGA is the better job....

On the surface, while close in some aspects, the conclusion would seem to fall on the ultimate prize that Clemson has collected twice in the last six years against a drought stretching back to 1980. But according to an ESPN+ article Thursday ($), Georgia has the better coaching job, slightly. ESPN h Read Update »
NFLtigernet.com

Re: Sucks but I ain't mad at him

You don’t by the depth chart really? With the whole sell your brand, new contract deal for 6 to 7 figure deal, and you don’t think a year waiting playing a few snaps here and there isn’t losing money over starting job. Please these kids see the DOLLAR SIGNS now they know how much potentially backing up a year or two is losing big time money if you can ball. Good Luck to him, but if you don’t see the whole sitting and transferring portal becoming more of an issue in keeping and recruiting talented depth your crazy.
Sportstigernet.com

Re: I don’t think that an alliance is going to stop

The sec from poaching teams. Re: if the alliance takes control of the CFP rules it will. and NO MORE than 2 teams from ANY conference in the playoff. Does that encourage the SEC to hold it's own playoff for the two spots? What stops them from picking off Ohio State and essentially having 3 out of the 4 teams that are in the playoffs each year and just holding their own playoffs.
NBAsportswar.com

I think we are all hoping for KW to come in immediately now.

Just bring him in and let’s find out. He’s not the greatest shooter though -- hokieblitz 08/18/2021 5:26PM. Sure and that certainly would give Williams if he was with us some wide -- hokieblitz 08/18/2021 7:23PM. I think we are all hoping for KW to come in immediately now. **...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

New IU RB Stephen Carr: 'I think we're going to win a lot of games'

Hoosiers running back Stephen Carr seems bullish on his team going into this season and he has good reason to be. Indiana blew away everyone’s expectations of them in 2020 when they finished 6-2 overall (6-1 in the B1G). They also have almost all of their starters from last year returning, especially quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: All we gotta do is beat UGA

Oklahoma blows. Our defense will eat them alive and embarrass them out of any stadium. It wouldn’t even be close. Re: TNET: ESPN College Gameday picks shut Clemson out of national championship. That’s a good sign we might just win a Natty this season, imagine what that will do for...
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: I think Scott Frost may already be a dead man walking

Nebraska vs Illinois may not be a marquee matchup but its a Power 5 conference matchup in Week 0. Ordinarily it's just terrible G5 and FCS games. I'm definitely watching, can't wait. Orange Blooded [4634]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 7323. Joined: 10/13/14. Re: Nebraska = has been. But, I still respect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy