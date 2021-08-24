Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama poison control fields more calls about ivermectin

Middletown Press
 6 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A poison control hotline in Alabama is fielding increased calls about possible ivermectin poisoning, an animal dewormer that doctors are warning people not to try as a home remedy for COVID-19. The Alabama Poison Information Center at Children’s of Alabama has fielded 24 ivermectin exposure cases so far this year, of which 15 were related to COVID-19 prevention and treatment, Conan Gasque, a spokesman for Children’s of Alabama, wrote in an email. There have been an additional five calls this year seeking information about ivermectin.

www.middletownpress.com

