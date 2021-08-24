ND American Academy of Pediatrics call on school boards to adopt COVID policy consistent with the CDC and AAP
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Health care professionals across the state are urging school districts to heighten COVID-19 mitigation efforts before school starts. The North Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to the North Dakota School Boards Association and all School Boards in North Dakota asking them to adopt COVID policies consistent with the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC.www.kfyrtv.com
