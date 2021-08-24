OPINION: College Board Gatekeeps Higher Ed

Last fall, App State reported its largest ever incoming freshman class of 3,906 students. That’s about a 31% increase from 2011. The mountain school is growing quickly and becoming a more competitive university. The average GPA of last year’s freshmen was about 3.98. App State isn’t the only one that is becoming harder to get into. Any high school senior or college student will tell you how tricky the college admissions process is. One of the major obstacles to admissions is the College Board. The billion-dollar organization monopolizes higher education and has an iron grip on the admissions process. The College Board makes admissions more confusing, expensive and difficult. It serves to gatekeep higher education.