A lot you may be considering buying could be under the owner’s corporation. A subdivision plan may lead to common property, which is managed under an owner corporate. Formerly known as a body corporate, the owner’s corporate were created under part 5 of the subdivision Act of 1988. When you buy a property under the owner corporate, you become a member of the owner’s corporation. This gives you the right to use the common property as stipulated in the plan of subdivision. The common properties include stairs, driveways, paths, roadways, vehicles gates, lifts, passage, common garden, and other shared facilities.