Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? More season 2 news

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Within this piece we’ll hand down an answer to that question — and beyond just that, set the stage for the future. So where do we begin here? Let’s break the bad news: There is no new episode of the series on the air tonight. As for the reason why, it’s pretty simple: Last week was the season 1 finale! We’re going to be waiting a while now to see what the future holds; by a “while,” think in terms of 2022. The show is unfortunately not a part of the fall schedule, and clearly The CW wants to ensure that the writers and producers have enough time to continue to make things great.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

#Superman Lois#The Cw#The Reason Why#Fall Schedule#Cw#Entertainment Weekly
