VIDEO » Carmelo Recounts His Time In Portland On 'All The Smoke'

After revitalizing his career over the better part of the last two seasons in Portland, Carmelo Anthony has moved on to Los Angeles to play alongside his friend and fellow 2003 draftee LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers. While seeing it's never especially pleasant to see a former player lured by Hollywood's charms, it's impossible to fault Carmelo for wanting to soak up the sun and celebrity in the last years of his Hall of Fame career.