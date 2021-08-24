Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Popular displaced Disney-area Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant finds new location

By Richard Bilbao
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular Disney-area Mexican restaurant Chevy's Fresh Mex is moving further north, with plans to open in its new location soon. The restaurant chain, which was among eateries at the Crossroads of Lake Buena Vista development relocating after the land was absorbed via eminent domain into the state's Ultimate I-4 project, is trading out the tourist corridor for one of the more affluent shopping districts in Orlando.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Lake Mary, FL
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevys Fresh Mex#Mexican Food#Eminent Domain#Food Drink#Orlando Business Journal#Duffy S Sports Grill#Zenreach Inc#Wi Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation’s bedrock retirement programs. The new projections in the annual Social Security...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy