Popular displaced Disney-area Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant finds new location
Popular Disney-area Mexican restaurant Chevy's Fresh Mex is moving further north, with plans to open in its new location soon. The restaurant chain, which was among eateries at the Crossroads of Lake Buena Vista development relocating after the land was absorbed via eminent domain into the state's Ultimate I-4 project, is trading out the tourist corridor for one of the more affluent shopping districts in Orlando.www.bizjournals.com
