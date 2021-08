Oddly enough, Destiny 2 still has a dedicated fanbase which I can defiantly appreciate. The game did deliver a great storyline and has been faithful to fans giving them plenty of new content to keep them entertained. Numskull wants to help Destiny 2 fans with the introduction of their brand new Eliksni hatchling plush. This adorable little buddy stands 10" tall and kicks off Numskull's new Fallen' in love collection with shirts, cups, pins, and more. This collectible is an Official Bungie product and will even feature glow-in-the-dark eyes to help keep gamers calm throughout their late-night gaming sessions. The Fallen Baby Plush from Numskull is expected to release in October, and they are priced at $29.99 with pre-order live and found here. Be sure to check out the rest of the "Fallen in Love" Destine 2 collection from Numskull right here.