Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

“The apocalypse we’re in right now is pretty scary”

By Vimal Kumar
codelist.biz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Tomorrow War” (launch: July 2nd on Amazon Prime) is about nothing less than saving the world: A group of time travelers from the year 2051 arrives today to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years into the In the future, humanity is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope of survival is to send soldiers and civilians from the present to the future to join the fight there. Among the recruits is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his little daughter, he allies with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski), among others, to rewrite the fate of the planet. In the RND interview, Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski talk about their latest film:

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Apocalypse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Finding New Life on Netflix

In an alternate universe, we could have seen another sitcom favorite headlining the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy. After James Gunn expressed reservations about Parks and Recreation‘s schlubby Andy Dwyer making for a convincing superhero, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Glenn Howerton was the filmmaker’s second choice to play Peter Quill behind Chris Pratt.
Moviescodelist.biz

Amazon is ready to pay over $ 200 million for Chris Pratt’s new film

Chris Pratt is Amazon Prime’s new obsession. The sudden change in the film industry has sparked a war on streaming platforms. Who gets the films in his program that were actually expected on the big screen? Now “The Tomorrow War”, the new film by Chris Pratt, has become the object of desire on Amazon Prime. It seems that those in charge are ready to pay millions to get the film out. (Also read: Streaming highlights: We are looking forward to these 8 series hits in 2021)
Moviescodelist.biz

The Tomorrow War: Amazon buys new Chris Pratt film from the cinema

Because it is slowly getting full in the cinema plan of the film distributors, an option that has already been increasingly used due to the Corona crisis is becoming increasingly attractive. Because the new flick with Chris Pratt could soon go under in the cinema compared to the competition, the offer from Amazon was too tempting to ignore. That is why the new film “The Tomorrow War” does not start in the cinema, but directly on Amazon Prime Video.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Will Smith is making a fool of himself again in the muscle war – and even wants you to laugh at him for it

The muscle war is a rock-hard plaster. Where thunder god Chris Hemsworth and DC hero Dwayne Johnson train for their roles, the space for newcomers remains as little as The Rocks patience with too light weights. Will Smith still tried his luck against Bicep King Johnson and seemed quite helpless. With his latest attempt the next embarrassment follows – but that’s exactly what Will Smith wants.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Anne Hathaway: The Baby Is Here!

Anne Hathaway is usually very low-key when it comes to her personal life. She has also not yet officially confirmed the birth of her second child. However, in photos recently taken, which have been published by several media, you can see her with husband Adam Shulman, three-year-old son Jonathan and a baby seat on the move in Connecticut. The child in it cannot be seen due to a blanket, but the indications that Hathaway could have become a second mother are clear.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Kurt Russell Classic Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Next year marks the 60th anniversary of Kurt Russell‘s screen debut, when he played an uncredited role as Kevin in an episode of Dennis the Menace, and then followed it up with three outings in The Dick Powell Show. The fact that he’s still a world-renowned actor today is a testament to his enduring longevity and legacy boasting a string of smash hits, cult favorites and classics dating back decades.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Oprah Interview with Dolly Parton Resurfaces, Fans Question Motives

Not even Oprah is safe from a years-later look back at questionable behavior -- including an interview she did with Dolly Parton that's now under the microscope ... with a 2021 lens. Clips from the 2003 sit-down with the iconic country singer resurfaced this weekend, and it seems some people...
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy