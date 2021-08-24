Cancel
Cowboys Roster Cuts: New kicker waived; Dallas' COVID situation alters plans

By Todd Brock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vs0XT_0bbjMdox00

Lirim Hajrullahu was not believed to be a long-term answer for the Cowboys when he was signed last week, with the club maintaining that regular kicker Greg Zuerlein would be ready to resume his duties soon.

As it turns out, Hajrullahu’s stint wearing the star lasted less than a week. The Kosovo-born CFL All-Star was waived by the club on Tuesday, the only player sent packing in this latest wave of cuts.

The Cowboys, like all other NFL clubs, were required to trim their rosters from 85 to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon. But since the four players placed on the COVID/Reserve list over the past few days did not count toward the 85, Dallas was forced to release only one player.

As the team website points out, the Cowboys also receive an exemption for offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon as part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

With the release of Hajrullahu, the Cowboys have no game-eligible kickers at the moment. That suggests that Zuerlein may be taken off the Physically Unable to Perform List before Sunday’s preseason finale. However, more cuts will have to be made in order to bring him and any of the COVID list players- CeeDee Lamb, Malik Hooker, Israel Mukuamu, and Carlos Watkins- to the active roster.

See It: Cowboys-Texans dress rehearsal game for regular season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bt1tr_0bbjMdox00

