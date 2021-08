NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a Queens man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a store clerk during an attempted robbery. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Aug. 12 at a grocery store on Hillside Avenue between Sutphin Boulevard and 146th Street in Briarwood. According to police, 71-year-old James Fraley walked into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store clerk. When the clerk told Fraley he didn’t have any money, Fraley allegedly shot the man in the chest and ran off. The clerk was taken to a local hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition. Fraley was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He’s facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and robbery.