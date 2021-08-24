Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Health experts recommend earlier screenings for diabetes

WNYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiabetes screenings may begin sooner for some adults. The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force now recommends screenings begin at age 45 instead of 40 for individuals who are overweight. Having excess weight is one of the biggest risk factors for prediabetes and diabetes.

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Experts#U S#Prediabetes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

USPSTF Lowers Diabetes Screening Age for Patients With Obesity

The United States Preventive Services Task Force has updated its recommendation on the age of screening for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes in the primary care setting — lowering the age from 40 to 35 years for asymptomatic patients with overweight or obesity and encouraging greater interventions when patients do show a risk.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
NBC News

Diabetes screenings should start at 35 for overweight adults, new guidelines say

Overweight and obese Americans should start getting screened for diabetes earlier, at age 35 instead of 40, according to updated national guidelines published Tuesday. The new advice stems from rising rates of both obesity and Type 2 diabetes, and research showing health benefits of prevention methods and early treatment. Three out of 4 U.S. adults is overweight or obese, which increases their chances for developing diabetes.
Diseases & Treatmentshealthday.com

USPSTF Says Start Diabetes Screen at Age 35 for Those With Overweight, Obesity

TUESDAY, Aug. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening adults aged 35 to 70 years with overweight or obesity for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, and offering preventive interventions. These recommendations form the basis of a final recommendation statement published in the Aug. 24/31 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
CancerColumbus Dispatch

Rising colorectal cancer rates prompt calls for earlier screening

With colorectal cancer rates rising among younger patients, doctors at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) are joining colleagues across the country in recommending that screening begin earlier – at age 45. For many years, doctors recommended that...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

How diabetes and mental health are inextricably linked

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Mental health has long been known as a determinant of physical health, a fact made painfully obvious during a pandemic. For those living with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, stress, isolation and uncertainty can bring on anxiety and depression, which in turn can lead to poorer self-care and worsening physical conditions. Add to that, diabetes increases the risk for cardiovascular disease—the number-one cause of death for patients with diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association—and a challenging health picture emerges.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger—from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthSeattle Times

New Data Confirm Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Bring a Small Risk of Heart Problems

Newly released data confirms that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are both associated with rare heart problems, and that this side effect is most common after the second shot in adolescent boys and young men. Still, the benefits of vaccination continued to outweigh the risks, scientists said. The side effects...
Women's Healthncsl.org

Women's Bone Health: Reducing Costs and Promoting Screening

Osteoporosis rates among women increased significantly from 2007 to 2018, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among the 54 million Americans at risk for osteoporosis, 10.2 million adults have the disease and, of those with the disease, 80% are women. According to the national Osteoporosis and Hip Fracture Index, an estimated 34.4% of these cases are women between 65 to 74 and 38.5% are women over 80.
Weight Losssciencealert.com

A Simple Diet Can Send Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission, According to Science

Until recently, type 2 diabetes has mainly been managed by controlling risk factors – such as high blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar (glucose) levels – usually by prescribing drugs. But this approach doesn't address the underlying causes of type 2 diabetes – such as problems with the hormone insulin...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mail

People who suffer high blood pressure between the ages of 30 and 50 are 66% more likely to develop dementia, with smoking and a fatty diet also dramatically increasing risk, new study claims

Three common lifestyle habits could dramatically increase a person's likelihood of developing dementia, a new study finds. A Dutch research team found the smoking or eating diets high in cholesterol or trans fats can increase someone's likelihood of developing dementia by up to 45 percent. Having high blood pressure can...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Is type 2 diabetes genetic?

A person’s genes can make them more susceptible to developing type 2 diabetes, and the disease has a stronger link to family history than type 1 diabetes. But environmental factors such as diet and exercise can influence whether genes express and diabetes develops. According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report...
HealthBeaumont Enterprise

Bone health goes beyond just calcium, studies show

(BPT) - Experts have found better alternatives to increasing bone density than calcium alone. Approximately half of all adults aged 50 and older are at risk of breaking a bone, according to the National Osteoporosis Foundation.[1]. Even seemingly safe activities like exercising and driving can become troublesome for individuals with...
CancerThe Daily Collegian

The Medical Minute: Long-term smoker? Lung cancer screenings can save your life

Even if you’re a smoker, this isn’t a news flash: Quitting can greatly reduce your risk of lung cancer. It’s the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., and estimates say it will claim more than 131,000 lives this year alone. It’s a mostly preventable disease, with up to 90% of cases caused by smoking cigarettes, cigars or pipes.
Diseases & Treatmentsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: Heart murmurs, explained

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent column regarding asymptomatic atrial fibrillation. How does this differ from having a heart murmur? I have had a murmur for about 25 years, though it was not fully diagnosed until three years ago during an unrelated emergency room visit. Until recently, the murmurs were getting worse. Other than limiting my intake of caffeine, is there anything I can do? -- G.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy