Health experts recommend earlier screenings for diabetes

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Mental health has long been known as a determinant of physical health, a fact made painfully obvious during a pandemic. For those living with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, stress, isolation and uncertainty can bring on anxiety and depression, which in turn can lead to poorer self-care and worsening physical conditions. Add to that, diabetes increases the risk for cardiovascular disease—the number-one cause of death for patients with diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association—and a challenging health picture emerges.
