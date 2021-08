Cape May, New Jersey beachgoers and fellow lifeguards mourn the loss of 16-year-old Norman V. Inferrera III, who died on the job on Thursday, August 19. Around 11:30 a.m. that day, Inferrera capsized while rowing the lifeboat in the ocean. A wave knocked both the boat and the passenger over, and Inferrera became unconscious. City Manager Mike Voll reported that others pulled Inferrera onto the beach immediately following the accident. Fellow Cape May lifeguards performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. Inferrera had taken the boat out as a part of his “routine duties,” however, the residual effects of Tropical Storms Fred and Henri resulted in dangerous conditions on the water.