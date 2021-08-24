Cancel
Cell Phones

Samsung will let you unlock your Z Fold 3’s bootloader, but at the cost of your cameras

By Mitchell Clark
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung seems to be trying to discourage users from modifying the software on their new Galaxy Z Fold 3s, giving them a message that unlocking the phone’s bootloader will render the phone’s cameras unusable (via Android Police). This isn’t the first time we’ve seen phone manufacturers pull this sort of trick, but it seems to represent an escalation in Samsung’s fight against its users who want to gain complete control over their phones.

