Tubi Adds 10 Live Streaming Sports Channels Featuring NFL, MLB Programming

Tubi , the ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox, is adding 10 live streaming sports channels in partnership with Fox Sports that will feature NFL , MLB , NASCAR and Real Madrid programming, the company said on Tuesday.

Collegiate sports from the Pac-12 and ACC conferences will also be available to stream. The NFL channel, which comes a few months after the league announced a new multiyear deal with Fox , will feature “near-to-live” content, highlights, replays of past games from NFL history and past seasons of the Emmy-winning series Hard Knocks.

On the Real Madrid TV channel, soccer fans will get to watch two to three games a week during Real Madrid’s La Liga season matches, as well as games from the UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments. The MLB channel will give viewers access to highlights and replays from past historic games. Other content available on Tubi’s sports hub will include the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

In a statement, Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi, said there would be more channels added next year.

“‘Sports on Tubi’ embraces our viewers’ passion for sports content across our vast library,” Massoudi said. “With a robust pipeline of sports news, live games and classic match-ups, the power of free has expanded for our loyal sports enthusiasts.”