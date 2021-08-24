Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings competition – Win 1 fan pack

By Sonia Gupta
codelist.biz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing soon Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters. We not only have a raffle for you, but also some fun facts about Marvel to shorten the waiting time for the cinema release:. The first Marvel work appeared in October 1939 under the name “Marvel Comics” Timely...

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
David Bowie
Person
Stan Lee
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
John B
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Robots Dragons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
Related
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
ComicsInside the Magic

Iron Man and Captain America Join Forces in NEW Marvel Project

Move over, Civil War — Iron Man and Captain America are joining forces. Unlike the deep divide between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) in the MCU’s Captain America: Civil War (2016), the Marvel comics universe is about to unite the duo in a brand new project.
MoviesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Transforms Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther into Star-Lord and Turns the MCU Upside Down

Nothing’s ever set in stone in superhero fiction, and now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has, with Loki, fully introduced and embraced the concept of the multiverse, the ability to revive and/or retcon the past is easier than ever. It’s in that new MCU reality that What If…? makes its entrance, promising endless possibilities for alternate realities. Based on the long-running comics title of the same name, the studio’s latest Disney+ effort reimagines many of the franchise’s key events and characters in novel ways. In the process, it suggests the malleability of these popular sagas, while affording the studio the handy option of partaking in resurrection-style do-overs—which, in this case, occurs most poignantly via the final performance of Chadwick Boseman.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Cult Favorite MCU Character Will Reportedly Cameo In Shang-Chi

The Mandarin has been lurking in the background of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since Iron Man launched the franchise back in the summer of 2008, with Tony Stark’s arch-nemesis originally planned to be the movie’s big bad before the focus was shifted towards Obadiah Stane instead. The villainous Ten...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Throg Will Reportedly Join The MCU’s New Guardians Of The Galaxy Team

Loki season 1 slipped in a load of great easter eggs, but probably the most talked-about is Throg, with the amphibious Asgardian making a memorable blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in episode 5. He was even voiced by Chris Hemsworth! The character, one of the weirdest heroes in Marvel’s arsenal, made a big impression on fans despite his tiny stature. And it seems that the studio may have a lot more plans for him in the MCU.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Reportedly Features A Surprise Avenger

As we’ve come to expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last thirteen years, 24 movies, and three TV shows to date, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has a couple of post-credits scenes. At this stage, it would be more of a shock if one of the franchise’s superhero blockbusters didn’t come packing a stinger right at the very end.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Responds To The Movie Being Called An Experiment

The pandemic era has been a decidedly mixed bag for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the expansion into episodic storytelling on Disney Plus bringing plenty of critical acclaim and no shortage of awards season glory, but the feature film side of the franchise hasn’t experienced the same sort of joy.
Moviesepicstream.com

Jackie Chan Replaces Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Impressive Video

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will bring in an entirely different feel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its martial arts theme and when Marvel Studios finally unveiled its first trailer a few months back, some fans couldn't help but be reminded of a certain martial arts icon, no other than Jackie Chan himself. To be fair, the brilliant minds behind the film have stated in the past that Shang-Chi's fight sequences are heavily inspired by some of Chan's legendary films.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Review: An Action-Packed Origin Story Filled With Heart and Humor

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally here and it marks the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first origin story in many years to feature an all-new cast of characters. While Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is similar to Black Panther in its approach to storytelling, even T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, and while Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) was introduced in her own solo film, the movie had the familiarity of strong Marvel presences such as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg). Simu Liu's entrance into the MCU as Shang-Chi features very few nods to the movies that came before, which makes his debut bold yet rewarding. In fact, you're bound to fall in love with all of the film's new characters. Shang-Chi is an action-packed origin story by director Destin Daniel Cretton, who has officially delivered Phase Four's first standalone gem.
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

The world reacts to ‘Shang-Chi’ — the newest Marvel movie

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” made its Hollywood debut Monday night, and the first reactions are already here. In this new Marvel film, Shang Chi (Simu Liu) learns about his family’s legendary past, which includes using 10 rings that contain mystical powers. Shang Chi then goes to battle others for the sake of the 10 rings.
imdb.com

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Review: Marvel Gives Lesser-Known Asian Hero the A-List Treatment

Shang-who? The most obscure Marvel Cinematic Universe character to get his own stand-alone movie to date, the comic book mega-company’s “Master of Kung Fu” may not be a household name, but you wouldn’t know that from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a flashy, Asian-led visual effects extravaganza that gives the second-tier hero the same over-the-top treatment that big-timers like Hulk and Thor typically get. The result broadens the brand’s spectrum of representation once again, offering audiences of Asian descent the kind of empowerment for which “Black Panther” paved the way a few years back.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Shang-Chi star wants to be part of Marvel’s first musical

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases next week, and star, Simu Liu, is already discussing plans for his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with RadioTimes, the MCU actor jokingly revealed that he hopes the next time we see Shang-Chi will be in a Marvel musical.
ComicsComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Poster Reveals New Dragon in the MCU

Enter the Dragon: a new dragon is spreading its wings in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The IMAX poster revealed exclusively by ComicBook on Monday shows martial arts hero Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and the Great Protector, a mystical red-and-white Chinese dragon, beneath the lording presence of Wenwu (Tony Leung) and his powerful Ten Rings. Liu previously debunked rumors that space dragon Fin Fang Foom would enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Shang-Chi, but the new poster shows another dragon-like reptilian creature that could belong to the same shape-shifting species as Foom: the Makluans.
Posted by
CinemaBlend

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Reviews Are Online, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Latest Marvel Movie

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally almost here. The Marvel superhero film features Simu Liu (who clarified how to correctly pronounce his and his character's names) as the titular Shang-Chi, alongside Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, and Michelle Yeoh. The action flick will make history as the first Asian-led Marvel installment, featuring Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained at a young age to be an assassin by his father, Wenwu (Leung). But when he is drawn into the Ten Rings organization, he’s forced to confront the past he thought he left behind.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's WandaVision Star Kat Dennings on Jimmy Woo Spinoff, Thor Return

Marvel's WandaVision star Kat Dennings is "up for anything" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including her third Thor movie and another team-up with FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). Dennings, who played Darcy Lewis in 2011's Thor and 2013's Thor: The Dark World before reprising her role in Disney+ series WandaVision earlier this year, did not return for the mostly space-set Thor: Ragnarok in 2017. With her Thor co-star Natalie Portman back in the MCU as Jane Foster — transformed into hammer-swinging superhero the Mighty Thor in director Taika Waititi's upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder — Dennings would make another Marvel return "in a heartbeat."

Comments / 0

Community Policy