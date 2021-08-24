Cancel
CVS to require COVID-19 vaccine for its employees

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
 6 days ago
Effective August 23, 2021, CVS Health will require certain employees who interact with patients to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 31, 2021. The company will also require all corporate staff to be fully vaccinated no later than October 31. New hires in the same roles as of September 15 must have received their first COVID-19 vaccine prior to their first day of employment.

“From the start of the pandemic, our decision-making process has been driven by health, safety and science,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “While the vast majority of our employees have chosen to be vaccinated, this decision is in direct response to the dramatic rise in cases among the unvaccinated.”

Patient-facing roles that will require proof of vaccination include nurses, care managers and pharmacists. Pharmacists working in the company’s retail stores will have until November 30 to be fully vaccinated due to the size of this employee population. Other roles at CVS Health are under review and may be added based on updated data and public health guidance.

CVS Health has administered more than 30 million COVID-19 vaccines across the country, with seamless online scheduling and walk-in appointments available. The company is fully prepared to play a leading role in providing booster shots and will adhere to distribution guidelines while continuing to offer shots to those who have yet to be vaccinated.

