Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Recover licence Workstation for PC remplacement

By antonvin
vmware.com
 9 days ago

How can I recover a vmwware license workstation V15.5.2 on my old pc in order to reinstall it on my new pc. how can I recover a vmwware license workstation V15.5.2 on my old pc in order to reinstall it on my new pc. Log into MyVMware - go to...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workstation#Licence#Plain Text#Windows Registry#Skype#V15#The License Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Remove Unwanted Pre-Installed Apps on Android Without Root

Every Android device comes with a number of pre-installed apps. These are apps that Google or your smartphone manufacturer wants you to use. You might find some of them essential, but what about the pre-installed apps that you never use?. These unwanted Android apps are called “bloatware” because most of...
SoftwarePosted by
Popular Science

How to take a screenshot on any device

This story has been updated. It was originally published on February 21, 2017. There are lots of reasons why you might want to take a screenshot on your computer or phone: to prove you finally completed that video game, to record a website layout for safe keeping, or even to make some desktop wallpaper from your favorite movie. Whatever the reason, here’s how to get it done on all the major platforms, whether it’s Windows, macOS, Android, or iOS.
Softwarexda-developers

WinZip 26 adds productivity tools along with better cloud support

Remember WinZip? It was a relatively popular tool for compressing and extracting compressed files in a variety of formats back in the day. As it turns out, it still exists, and Corel – the company that owns the software – recently announced the launch of WinZip 26 for Windows. Now, in addition to the known file compression tools, WinZip includes a suite of productivity-focused apps.
Softwarevmware.com

VMware Workstation Pro 16.1.0 doesnt complie vmmon and vmnet on CentOS Fusion 8(kernel 4.18.0-257)

I have updated from CentOS 8 to CentOS 8 stream, but I cannot compile vmmon and vmnet so VMware Workstation won't work. Checking the message it is caused by totalram_pages. 2020-12-12T10:59:17.345+09:00| host-4007| I005: /tmp/modconfig-Bn63vh/vmmon-only/linux/hostif.c: 関数 ‘HostIF_EstimateLockedPageLimit’ 内:. 2020-12-12T10:59:17.345+09:00| host-4007| I005: /tmp/modconfig-Bn63vh/vmmon-only/linux/hostif.c:1683:25: エラー: ‘totalram_pages’ が異なる種類のシンボルとして再宣言されました. 2020-12-12T10:59:17.345+09:00| host-4007| I005: extern unsigned long...
Computersvmware.com

Workstation 16 Kernel Module Install Error

Trying to do the first launch of the application, get prompted to install kernel modules for vmmon, and vmnet. Fails with exit code 1 (for /usr/vmware-modconfig) Ubuntu 21.04, with ZFS. Done this plenty of times with no issues, the only thing I can think has changed on this build is the Ubuntu with ZFS (worked without ZFS and FDE). Tried following a few threads with no success (adding build essentials and the kernel headers).
Technologyxda-developers

Chrome for Android prepares to let you lock incognito tabs behind your lock screen

Last month Google rolled out Chrome 92 on the stable channel for Android and desktop. The new release brought improved site safety controls, support for new Chrome Actions, better phishing detection and site isolation, and more. As always, the latest version was also made available to iOS, which added features like support for full-page screenshots, improvements to Tab Switcher, and small UI tweaks on Discover, Settings, History, and Bookmarks pages. In addition to these improvements, Chrome 92 for iOS also added a nifty feature: the ability to lock incognito tabs behind your lockscreen. Currently, this feature remains exclusive to iOS, but it looks like Google might soon bring it to Android.
AccidentsPosted by
TechRadar

Google is speeding up the reopening of closed tabs in Chrome

It’s something we've all done when trying to have a tidy up after a marathon tab session In Chrome. Overzealous closing of tabs (or particularly enthusiastic pressing of the Ctrl + W keyboard shortcut) means that it is all too easy to accidentally close a tab by accident. Thankfully, it...
ElectronicsFast Company

3 video tools to help remote workers feel connected to the hybrid office

Remote work has oodles of benefits for employers and employees alike: a larger talent pool, less overhead, flexible scheduling, and more. There are some drawbacks, though, especially for hybrid companies with a mix of remote and in-office workers: potential communication issues, isolation for remote people on in-person teams, and culture challenges.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to use the Document Property Quick Parts feature in Word

Quick Parts are commonly used text save in a Gallery, from which it can be inserted into a Microsoft Word document, and one of Quick Parts features is the Document Properties. Whenever users use Quick Parts document properties, it will add field headings with an entry box to edit data.
Computersjohndcook.com

Initial letter frequency

I needed to know the frequencies of letters at the beginning of words for a project. The overall frequency of letters, wherever they appear in a word, is well known. Initial frequencies are not so common, so I did a little experiment. I downloaded the Canterbury Corpus and looked at...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

You can now control your Android phone with your facial expressions

The latest Android 12 beta includes a new feature that’ll let you control your phone using facial gestures. You can map a range of gestures to perform different actions on your Android phone. The new feature is also accessible on phones running older versions of Android. Android has some of...
SoftwareArs Technica

Switching from Microsoft Edge gets more annoying in Windows 11

A piece in The Verge today has drawn attention to the way current Windows 11 betas are handling third-party Web browsers like Chrome and Firefox. These tweaks continue a trend that has intensified over Windows 10's lifecycle—you can use any browser you want on Windows! But are you sure that you wouldn't like to try Microsoft Edge instead? Are you sure? Are you really, really sure?
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

How to transfer your Facebook data to other services

Facebook has made it easier to quit the social media platform. The company has rebuilt a tool that makes it easier to transfer data from Facebook to other services. The “Transfer Your Information” tool was launched in April to give users more control over their data. It could previously transfer notes and posts to Google Docs, Blogger, and WordPress.com, as well as port photos and videos to Backblaze, Dropbox, Google Photos, and Koofr.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

WhatsApp prepares to expand multi-device support to iPad and Android tablets

WhatsApp is preparing to add multi-device support to iPad and Android tablets, expanding on the multi-device support beta that began to roll out for select users last month. Multi-device support means that it’s possible to run WhatsApp on multiple devices simultaneously. You can have the same WhatsApp account up and running on up to four non-phone devices. What this means is that you still can’t use the same WhatsApp account on more than one phone, but you’ll be able to use the same account on WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal at the same time. Now the company is preparing to add support for iPad and Android tablets, too.
Cell PhonesTechHive

Ring is killing its desktop apps for PC and Mac

If you’re using the Ring desktop app to manage your Ring cameras or view live feeds, prepare for some big changes coming next month. Amazon-owned Ring has just announced that as of October 15, the Ring - Always Home desktop application for Mac and PC will stop working, and you’ll be automatically—and permanently—logged out of the app.
Computersvmware.com

Re: VMWare Workstation Pro crashing host?

Starting in the beginning of March, I’ve been experiencing frequent crashes on my PC while running VMware. It’s been working fine for over a year and I don’t update anything so I’m not sure what’s causing the issue, maybe some stealth windows update?. At first it started off as a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy