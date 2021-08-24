SummerSlam gives momentum to WWE, Las Vegas

Tyron Woodley told the MMA Hour about what Floyd Mayweather told him after his loss to Jake Paul. Mayweather believes Woodley won the fight, “Floyd just said, you know, um, Floyd don’t like when I talk about a lot of technique and stuff that we work on. He’s really secretive with that. But it was some things that I did really well that he said I should have did more of. He did say just a little bit more output. He did feel like I won the fight. He said, ‘You know, I told you that he (Jake Paul) was going to be kind of scared of you. You’ve been there before’. He said, ‘He ain’t been hit with no sh** yet. We’re gonna see how he responds’. He said, ‘You’ve been hit with four-ounce gloves, and you can take it. Let’s see how he deals with that’.”