MORTAL KOMBAT: BATTLE OF THE REALMS Interview: Matt Yang King On Bringing Kung Lao To Animation (Exclusive)

Up until now, NetherRealm Studios’ release calendar was fairly predictable. Ever since the release of the Mortal Kombat reboot in 2011, the developer has moved from Mortal Kombat to Injustice and back again for about a decade. When support for Mortal Kombat 11 ended following the release of its Aftermath expansion, it felt like the announcement of a new Injustice was on the horizon. However, following a report by Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb, that may no longer be the case. According to him, NetherRealm may be skipping Injustice 3 to focus on pushing out a new Mortal Kombat, likely the twelfth iteration of the storied franchise.