MORTAL KOMBAT: BATTLE OF THE REALMS Interview: Matt Yang King On Bringing Kung Lao To Animation (Exclusive)
Picking up shortly after the explosive finale of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms follows a team of heroes who are besieged by the enemy forces of Shao Kahn. Raiden and his group of warriors are forced into a deal to compete in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms; Scorpion, meanwhile, must find the ancient Kamidogu before it's used to resurrect the One Being to avert the destruction of all things.www.comicbookmovie.com
Comments / 0