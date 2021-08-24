Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

More COVID-19 mitigations could be on the horizon

By TRRT Newsroom
rockrivertimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD — If the Illinois COVID-19 situation gets worse, Gov. JB Pritzker warned Tuesday that the state could impose “significantly greater mitigations.”. “If we are not able to bring these numbers down, if hospitals continue to fill, if the hospital beds and ICUs get full like they are in Kentucky — that’s just next door to Illinois — if that happens, we’re going to have to impose significantly greater mitigations,” Pritzker said during a Tuesday press conference.

rockrivertimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Health
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Illinoisans#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy