More COVID-19 mitigations could be on the horizon

SPRINGFIELD — If the Illinois COVID-19 situation gets worse, Gov. JB Pritzker warned Tuesday that the state could impose “significantly greater mitigations.”. “If we are not able to bring these numbers down, if hospitals continue to fill, if the hospital beds and ICUs get full like they are in Kentucky — that’s just next door to Illinois — if that happens, we’re going to have to impose significantly greater mitigations,” Pritzker said during a Tuesday press conference.