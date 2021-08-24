Cancel
Pop Superstar Lorde’s Album “Solar Power” Highlights the Problem With Burning Palo Santo

By Ellen O'Brien
Yoga Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter four long years of leaving fans hanging onto her sophomore album, Melodrama, pop superstar Lorde *finally* released her latest album, Solar Power, on August 20. A departure from her dark I’m-still-not-over-this-breakup-sing-along screams (looking at you “Ribs”), Solar Power is a softer album, inspired by the natural world. The New...

Musichypebeast.com

Lorde Delivers Warm and Pensive New Album 'Solar Power'

Lorde has finally released Solar Power, her first full-length album in four years. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 12-track project was primarily produced and written by Jack Antonoff and Lorde. Solar Power offers a sunny disposition with the warmth of its plucked guitars, full harmonies and sharp shakers, with a lot of the young artist’s lyrical content encapsulates her longing to escape into the season of summer and staying under the radar. Lorde also finds herself in a state of introspection on tracks like “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” delivering mature and reflective musings from a mid-20-something whose career blew up when she was only 16 years old. The Melodrama followup touches on her more intimate relationships as well with cuts such as “The Man With The Axe” and “Big Star,” dropping hard-hitting lines like “I should’ve known when your favorite record was the same as my father’s / You’d take me down” and “Everyone knows that you’re too good for me, don’t they?”
MusicDaily Tar Heel

Column: Lorde's "Solar Power" doesn't produce much energy

More than 60,000 Twitter users — including myself — have followed @DidLorde in heavy anticipation for the queen of indie pop’s return. Since June 2019, the Twitter account has been dedicated to tweeting daily answers to the question: did Lorde release an album today?. The answer was finally yes on...
MusicAntelope Valley Press

Lorde returns with ‘Solar Power’ release

Ending a self-imposed four year hiatus, New Zealand Pop singer Lorde stokes her inner flower child and grapples with demons on her new album, “Solar Power.”. Showing a propensity for using unconventional musical styles to express herself, Lorde (aka Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor) falls into Electropop with forays into sub-genres like Dream Pop and Indie-Electro.
MusicNewsweek

25 Lyrics From Lorde's 'Solar Power' Album for Your Next Instagram Caption

New Zealand-born singer-songwriter Lorde teased her return to music in June by unveiling new album artwork for Solar Power. The summery shot was taken from the ground up and featured the "Green Light" hitmaker running past the lens in a bright yellow outfit, timed perfectly so that her silhouette blocked out the sun's rays.
Daily Evergreen

Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ relatable to college students

New Zealand recording artist Lorde debuted in 2013 at 16 with a bassy sound, dark aesthetic and edgy lyrics in her first album “Pure Heroine.” After an extended period of silence following her similarly morose 2017 album “Melodrama,” Lorde returned this month to release her third studio album, “Solar Power.”
Musicstudybreaks.com

On ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon,’ Lorde Proves ‘Solar Power’ Critics Wrong

The artist’s return to music has been met with criticism, but her recent single may be a winner with fans of her previous work. One can practically smell the fresh nail lacquer and hear the scraping of the pumice stone between the soft lyrics of self-reflection on Lorde’s latest folksy single, “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” This single follows up her chart-topping hit of last month, “Solar Power,” the second single off of her upcoming third studio album of the same name.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Lorde planned for Solar Power to be 'big acid record'

Lorde was planning for her upcoming album 'Solar Power' to be a "big acid record", but the LP turned into "one of [her] great weed albums" instead. Lorde planned for 'Solar Power' to be a "big acid record". The 24-year-old singer is due to drop her hotly-anticipated third studio album...
MusicNME

Watch Lorde’s rooftop performance of ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’

Lorde has shared a rooftop performance of her latest single ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ – scroll down the page to watch it now. The track will feature on the New Zealand musician’s upcoming third album ‘Solar Power’, which is due to be released on August 20. After debuting the...
CelebritiesNPR

Lorde's 'Solar Power' Is A Whole Mood

Lorde became a pop superstar at 16 with her hit single "Royals" — winning two Grammy Awards and following up with her second album, Melodrama. The New Zealand singer's third album Solar Power finds the artist reflecting on stardom, boredom and the aftermath of a youth filled with debauchery. Reunited with Melodrama producer Jack Antonoff, Lorde brings a more subdued sound, positioning her as a worldly 24-year-old who's found peace with herself, while wondering what's next.
Musicmymixfm.com

Lorde premieres third ‘Solar Power’ song, “Mood Ring”

Lorde has released a third advance song from her much-anticipated upcoming album, Solar Power. The latest cut is titled “Mood Ring,” and is available now for digital download and via streaming. The acoustic-driven jam follows the lead single title track and the song “Stoned at the Nail Salon.”. “This is...
Teen Vogue

Lorde Released Her New Album “Solar Power” & Fans Have Jokes

Lorde just released her much-anticipated new album, Solar Power, and fans have reactions, jokes, memes, and more about the latest addition to her discography. The new album is a bit of a departure from her beloved 2017 release, Melodrama. Solar Power retains some of the moody and introspective vibes, but has more of a laid-back, sunshiney feel at the same time. It's an album for the end of summer when you're enjoying the weather but you know fall is on the horizon and the carefree days are about to end. The long wait for Solar Power has in itself become a sort of meme online, with an entire account dedicated to when the musician would drop new music.
MusicKansas State Collegian

Lorde embraces growth, simplicity in third studio album ‘Solar Power’

New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde has gripped the music industry since releasing her hit song “Royals” at age 16. Her first two studio albums, “Pure Heroine” and “Melodrama,” received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with the latter placing at No. 460 on the 2020 revision of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.
MusicEW.com

Yes, Robyn has secret vocals on Lorde's new album Solar Power

Lorde enlisted the Swedish pop queen for spoken-word vocals at the end of one of her new songs. Two pop queens united for a collaboration that's hotter than the sun for Lorde's new album Solar Power. "Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)," the sixth track on the New...
MusicVulture

Lorde Satirizes Spirituality in Her “Mood Ring” Music Video

Our horoscope did not prepare us for Lorde to release a spirituality-themed single aimed at the Pluto-in-Scorpio generation. (Millennials.) “Mood Ring,” Lorde’s third single from her imminent new album, Solar Power, arrived in the daylight today, along with a music video and a pre-premiere livestream. “This was the first Solar Power video that we shot,” Lorde teased ahead of the video. “So fun to shoot, so relaxing.” Not not an ode to a certain Asian-owned queer bar in Bushwick, “Mood Ring” is a satirical “song about trying to feel spiritually connected in the modern world” and all the things we buy to facilitate that, astrology-themed cocktails included. Starring a blonde who is not Ella Yelich-O’Connor (“I’m open to names,” Lorde says), the video sees her using crystals, vitamins, sun salutations, and more to “get well from the inside.” “Obviously, when making this album I did a deep dive into ’60s flower-child culture,” Lorde says in a release. “I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness. Things like eating a macrobiotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope.” Well, we’ll certainly need a visit to our local healer after this callout! Solar Power arrives in just three sunrises, on August 20.
Theater & DanceNYLON

Lorde's "Mood Ring" Is Commentary On Pseudo-Wellness Culture

Donning a blonde Gwynyth Paltrow-like wig, the star sings about sun salutations, sage and crystals. Lorde’s third single from Solar Power has arrived. The spritely guitar song “Mood Ring” was released on Tuesday accompanied by a new music video which finds the pop star debuting a blonde new look that’s giving — if you ask us —Gwynyth Paltrow Goop vibes.

