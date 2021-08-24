Cancel
Astronomy

NASA's Curiosity Rover Takes a Selfie on Mars

Cover picture for the articleNASA‘s Curiosity rover has mastered the art of the selfie. On Sunday, August 22, the Mars-residing rover captured a “plandid” (or planned, but candid) selfie using its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), before sharing the image on Twitter the following day. Though some editing was needed, considering the original picture displayed Curiosity’s “head” upside-down at a slight angle, the final photo mimicks the nature of a typical human plandid.

Related
Astronomynatureworldnews.com

Solar Tsunami Blast Headed Towards Earth After Sun Emitted C3 Flare

On August 26, a C3 flare erupted from sunspot area 2859 on the Sun, sending a solar blast towards the Earth, according to the National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). The SPWC determined that a partial halo CME occurred by analyzing available images from the SOHO/LASCO sensor. According...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Hubble Captures Rare Celestial Phenomenon: A Herbig–Haro Object

This striking image features a relatively rare celestial phenomenon known as a Herbig–Haro object. This particular Herbig–Haro object is named HH111, and was imaged by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3). These spectacular objects are formed under very specific circumstances. Newly formed stars are often very active, and in some cases they expel very narrow jets of rapidly moving ionised gas — gas that is so hot that its molecules and atoms have lost their electrons, making the gas highly charged. The streams of ionised gas then collide with the clouds of gas and dust surrounding newly-formed stars at speeds of hundreds of kilometers per second. It is these energetic collisions that create Herbig–Haro objects such as HH111.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

SpaceX Starship: Key milestones for the world's most powerful rocket

SpaceX's Starship program, which boasts the world's tallest and most powerful rocket, will eventually put people and cargo on Mars. The latest prototype, SN20, is waiting for the chance to go into orbit. Several other prototypes have made flights, ground tests and sometimes even testing mistakes in the effort to improve future flights. Here's an overview of key milestones on Starship's road to the Red Planet.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“The Mystery Continues” –New Hubble Observations of Neptune’s Great Dark Spot

In 2020, astronomers using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope watched a mysterious dark vortex wider than the Atlantic Ocean on Neptune abruptly steer away from a “likely death” on the giant ice planet, some 30 years after NASA’s Voyager 2 probe flew past in 1989 after a nearly 3-billion-mile odyssey, snapping images of two giant storms brewing in Neptune’s southern hemisphere. NASA scientists dubbed the storms “The Great Dark Spot” and “Dark Spot 2.” Five years later, Hubble revealed both the Great Dark Spot and the smaller Dark Spot 2 had vanished.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

China calls on scientists to study ultra-large spacecraft

One of the largest spacecraft ever to head into orbit was the space shuttle, which has been retired for many years. Current generation spacecraft that carry astronauts into space are rather small, looking more like capsules from the Apollo era than the space shuttle. In some ways, a massive spacecraft would make it easier to travel into deep space to explore Mars and other objects of interest.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Astra Rocket 3.3 launch fails

WASHINGTON — Astra’s third attempt to reach orbit failed Aug. 28 when its Rocket 3.3 vehicle struggled to get off the launch pad because of an engine shutdown and eventually failed in flight. The small launch vehicle, designated LV0006 by Astra, ignited its five first-stage engines at about 6:35 p.m....
Aerospace & Defenseksl.com

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

This long exposure photo shows the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a resupply mission for NASA to the International Space Station from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, seen from Merritt Island, Fla., Sunday. (Malcolm Denemark, Florida Today via AP) — CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm rocketed toward the International Space Station on Sunday.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

Astra rocket fails after liftoff from Alaska

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- California-based Astra Space, a small, relatively new rocket company, failed in flight Saturday after a launch from Alaska supported in part by the U.S. Space Force. The rocket "suffered an anomaly" about 2 1/2 minutes after liftoff from Kodiak shortly after 6:30 p.m. EDT, the company...
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Only Man to Be Buried on the Moon

Eugene Shoemaker (Source: Atlas Obscura) Humanity has seen only a handful of people that actually had the honor to step on earth’s natural satellite, but at present, there is only one person who is “buried” on an astronomical body orbiting Earth. The name of the soul that now rests on the Moon is Eugene Shoemaker, an astrogeologist who had worked with NASA since the 1960s and became famous when a comet that crashed on Jupiter in 1994 received his name (Shoemaker-Levy Comet).
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

Kaboom! Satellites capture the exact moment Japan's underwater Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano erupts, shooting steam and gas 54,000 ft into the air

NASA has shared incredible satellite images of Japan's underwater volcano, Fukutok-Okanoba, shooting a plume of gas and steam from 80 feet below the surface and up to the lower boundary of the stratosphere. The images were captured by the Japanese geostationary satellite Himawari 8 and NASA's sensor on the Landsat...
Mars, PASpaceNews.com

NASA Mars smallsat mission passes review

WASHINGTON — A smallsat Mars mission that had to revise its plans after it lost its initial ride has won NASA approval to move into full-scale development. NASA announced Aug. 20 that the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (EscaPADE) had passed an agency review called Key Decision Point C, allowing it to move into its final design and construction of its instruments.
Redorbit.com

Amazon Files Protest Against SpaceX’s Application for Upgraded Starlink Satellites

Earlier this month, SpaceX filed for FCC approval to launch upgraded Starlink Gen2 System satellites, which are capable of generating more power than the existing generation of Starlink satellites. Now Amazon’s Project Kuiper, a competing satellite Internet service provider, has filed a protest with the FCC. SpaceX filed two possible...
AstronomyUniverse Today

Astronomers Locate the Source of High-Energy Cosmic Rays

Roughly a century ago, scientists began to realize that some of the radiation we detect in Earth’s atmosphere is not local in origin. This eventually gave rise to the discovery of cosmic rays, high-energy protons and atomic nuclei that have been stripped of their electrons and accelerated to relativistic speeds (close to the speed of light). However, there are still several mysteries surrounding this strange (and potentially lethal) phenomenon.

