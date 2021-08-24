NASA's Curiosity Rover Takes a Selfie on Mars
NASA‘s Curiosity rover has mastered the art of the selfie. On Sunday, August 22, the Mars-residing rover captured a “plandid” (or planned, but candid) selfie using its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), before sharing the image on Twitter the following day. Though some editing was needed, considering the original picture displayed Curiosity’s “head” upside-down at a slight angle, the final photo mimicks the nature of a typical human plandid.hypebeast.com
