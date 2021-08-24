Cancel
Wyoming State

If You’ve Never Tried A Scoop From Big Dipper Ice Cream In Wyoming You’re Really Missing Out

There’s no bad time to treat yourself to an ice cream cone. Sometimes it’s so hot out that you feel like you’re going to melt, and other times, your sweet tooth has just decided to take over and beg you for dessert! No matter what’s causing your ice cream craving, one thing’s for sure – you’ll find the best ice cream in Laramie, Wyoming, waiting for you in a landmark ice cream parlor that’s reminiscent of days gone by.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZaEh7_0bbjJY6j00
Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop is one of the sweetest landmarks in Laramie. Anyone with a taste for frozen treats should make it a point to stop by for a scoop whenever they're in town.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FTd3s_0bbjJY6j00
The retro-decor will remind you of the drug stores and soda fountains of your youth. Step inside and it feels like a step back in time!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYUUv_0bbjJY6j00
You'll quickly be brought back to the present when you see the huge variety of flavors that Big Dipper offers to customers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33rIrx_0bbjJY6j00
Order a cone with a creative flavor you've never tried before...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R8W5I_0bbjJY6j00
... or stick with the classics and try your usual favorite. Truly, you can't go wrong!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMHEE_0bbjJY6j00
If you're really looking to indulge, pick out a sundae with toppings piled high above your ice cream. Nothing hits the spot quite like a banana split!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iszPz_0bbjJY6j00
Whether you get a cup or a cone, a sundae or just a scoop - you'll fall in love with every flavor you try at Big Dipper in Laramie.

For more information about Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop and to check their current hours, visit their website right here. Their hours of operation do vary seasonally, so be sure to confirm that Big Dipper is open before heading out the door!

Address: Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop, LLC, 111 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY 82070, USA

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Wyoming is for people who LOVE the Cowboy State . We publish one Wyoming article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
