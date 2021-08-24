If You’ve Never Tried A Scoop From Big Dipper Ice Cream In Wyoming You’re Really Missing Out
There’s no bad time to treat yourself to an ice cream cone. Sometimes it’s so hot out that you feel like you’re going to melt, and other times, your sweet tooth has just decided to take over and beg you for dessert! No matter what’s causing your ice cream craving, one thing’s for sure – you’ll find the best ice cream in Laramie, Wyoming, waiting for you in a landmark ice cream parlor that’s reminiscent of days gone by.
For more information about Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop and to check their current hours, visit their website right here. Their hours of operation do vary seasonally, so be sure to confirm that Big Dipper is open before heading out the door!
Address: Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop, LLC, 111 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY 82070, USA
