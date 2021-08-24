Ant Anstead And Renee Zellweger Make Whirlwind Romance Official
Ant Anstead is taking his romance with Renee Zellweger to another level. In July, Anstead and Zellweger made headlines when they were spotted making out with each other (via Page Six). Fast forward a few weeks to early August when they attended their first Hollywood gala together as a couple, according to Entertainment Tonight. It's obvious the couple has seemingly fallen in love (and hard), and while they may be close now, Anstead was surprised about Zellweger when they first met on his new show, "Celebrity IOU: Joyride."www.nickiswift.com
