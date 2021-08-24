Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ant Anstead And Renee Zellweger Make Whirlwind Romance Official

By Vinney Wong
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ant Anstead is taking his romance with Renee Zellweger to another level. In July, Anstead and Zellweger made headlines when they were spotted making out with each other (via Page Six). Fast forward a few weeks to early August when they attended their first Hollywood gala together as a couple, according to Entertainment Tonight. It's obvious the couple has seemingly fallen in love (and hard), and while they may be close now, Anstead was surprised about Zellweger when they first met on his new show, "Celebrity IOU: Joyride."

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ant Anstead
Person
Renee Zellweger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Tonight#British#Instagram#Discoveryplus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesIn Style

Renée Zellweger Just Went Instagram Official with Her New Boyfriend

Renée Zellweger and her boyfriend, HGTV star Ant Anstead, have taken their relationship to the next level. On Monday, the former For the Love of Cars host shared a selfie on Instagram of himself with Zellweger and TV personality Cristy Lee, announcing the release of the Celebrity IOU: Joyride episode he and Zellweger did together.
Posted by
CinemaBlend

Ant Anstead Gave Fans A Peek At His Date Night Out With Renee Zellweger

While breakups are almost always difficult, there's added pressure when you're part of a celebrity couple. And, once said breakup does occur, people are then on the lookout to see when and how each member of the former couple moves on. HGTV star Ant Anstead surprised many fans when word surfaced that the master mechanic and host of the upcoming Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU Joyride, had started dating Oscar winner Renée Zellweger. Now, Anstead has given fans a peek at his date night with Zellweger.
CelebritiesPage Six

Ant Anstead gushes about ‘really lovely’ girlfriend Renée Zellweger

Ant Anstead is head over heels for Renée Zellweger. The British TV host gushed about his “really lovely” girlfriend in a new interview with “Extra,” joking that he owes Discovery for introducing them as they met on his new series, “Celebrity IOU.”. “The show is called ‘IOU.’ It’s actually Discovery+,...
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Are Coparenting Son Hudson ‘Well’

Putting their son first! Christina Haack and Ant Anstead have been coparenting their 23-month-old son, Hudson, since their September 2020 split. “He’s still young so they just want to make sure he has as normal of an upbringing as possible,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the Flip or Flop alum, 38, and the Wheeler Dealers host, 42, both “legally have joint custody” of the toddler.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Enjoy Date Night as They Attend First Event Together

Watch: Renee Zellweger and Ant Antstead Are Reportedly Dating. Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger just took a major step in their relationship after they were spotted enjoying a date night at their first public event together. On Saturday, Aug. 7, the couple, who first sparked dating rumors in June, dressed to impress at the Radford Motors gathering at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, Calif.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Josh Duhamel Joins Renee Zellweger in NBC True Crime Series ‘The Thing About Pam’

Josh Duhamel will star opposite Renee Zellweger in the NBC limited series “The Thing About Pam.” The series is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her. His conviction was later overturned. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp (Zellweger). Duhamel will play Joel Schwartz, Russ Faria’s defense attorney. Duhamel most recently starred in the Netflix original series “Jupiter’s Legacy” based on the comic series of the same name. His other TV roles include “Unsolved: The Murders...
wfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Johnny Depp, Renee Zellweger, Chrissy Teigen + More!

JUDGE REFUSES TO DISMISS JOHNNY DEPP'S DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST AMBER HEARD: A Virginia judge refused to dismiss Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard on Tuesday (Aug. 17th). Heard sought to dismiss it on the grounds that a similar libel lawsuit Depp filed against the U.K. paper The Sun had thrown out in that country. Judge Penney Azcarate, however, remained unconvinced, noting differences between the free speech laws in the two countries. The actor’s lawyer, Ben Chew told Deadline, “Mr. Depp is most gratified by the Court’s decision.”
TV & VideosEffingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Dog the Bounty Hunter, Tom Cruise, Ant Anstead and More!

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER CHAPMAN’S DAUGHER SPEAKS OUT: Bonnie Chapman is accusing her dad Dog of racism and homophobia. She was not invited to the September 2nd wedding of Dog to Francie Frane, and blames his bias on her non-invite. “I'm sorry, but I can't defend my Dad's racism,” Bonnie wrote on social media. “When it comes to 'The System' on UnleashedTV, my father was fired by the platform for using racial and homophobic epithets toward my fellow cast members on the show, which is about social justice advocacy and protesting violence and racial bias by police. I have expressed time and time again my ever-growing disappointment in my father's progression into his old racist ways.”
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ant Anstead Finally Comments On ‘Secret’ Relationship With Renee Zellweger After Those Pictures Broke

Unexpected hookups aren’t unusual in a town like Hollywood that's filled with good-looking celebs, but some left-field relationships still do stand out every so often. That seemed to be the case with two-time Oscar winner Renee Zellweger and television host Ant Anstead, who shocked fans as one of the most undercover celeb couplings out there. The pair flew under the radar for months before paparazzi photos came out, and never really addressed anything publicly after being exposed. But now Anstead has finally opened up a little about his and Zellweger’s growing relationship.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ant Anstead Breaks Silence Over Renee Zellweger Relationship: 'Kept It Secret for a While'

Ant Anstead is opening up about his budding relationship with Oscar winner Renée Zellwegger. The Celebrity IOU star shares with E!'s Daily Pop that the two of them have grown fond of each other in their time together. "Look … everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close, because we kept it secret for a while, and unfortunately some pictures were taken and put out there," Anstead told the Daily Pop hosts. The two reportedly began dating after working together on an episode of Celebrity: IOU. "It was a real pleasure to work with her," he added. "She's [a] super pro and she can weld."
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Renee Zellweger's boyfriend gushes over bond: 'It's something magical'

Ant Anstead has described his romance with Renee Zellweger as “magical”, as he says he didn't expect the relationship, but it came "at the right time". Ant Anstead has described his romance with Renee Zellweger as “magical”. The 42-year-old television presenter met the ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’ star while filming an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy