THE FLASH Star Michael Keaton Seemingly Suggests That Ezra Miller Will Play TWO Versions Of Barry Allen
Will Ezra Miller be playing two separate versions of Barry Allen in The Flash? That certainly seems to be what his costar Michael Keaton suggested during a recent interview. While speaking to Jakes Takes about his new movie The Protege, the Batman actor was asked about his 1996 comedy Multiplicity, in which he played several different clones of the same character. Keaton said that a lot of work went into the film, before revealing that Miller will also "play against himself and with himself" in The Flash.www.comicbookmovie.com
