Mudblu: “Shares How Hard Work And Positivity Helped Her Be On The Top”

By Matt Notekar
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media has paved a steadfast way for small businesses to market themselves. With the ease to accelerate brand visibility, you no longer need a costly marketing department to get the word out about your business, but you still need the time, know-how and culture-awareness to see it succeed. This is where Mudblu comes in; a marketing company for small businesses where they design, develop and manage your website alongside result-driven social media strategies & ads management, plus that works for you, not against you, and at a price new business owners can finally afford. Established in the Fort Lauderdale, Fl known as the “next silicon valley,” Mudblu brings tech with human interaction and help start-ups and small businesses get the attention and growth they need through strategy.

