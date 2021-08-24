Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, MA

Police cruiser involved in multi-vehicle crash in Wilmington

By Boston 25 News staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHm0N_0bbjHPEc00
Wilmington Cruiser Crash

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A police cruiser was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Wilmington Tuesday evening.

Few details have been released, but police said the incident was reported on Concord Street in the area of Interstate 93.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Concord Street is closed at Woburn Street, and Exit 33 has been closed on the northbound side of Interstate 93.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

The crash is under investigation by Wilmington police and Massachusetts State Police.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
63K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Wilmington, MA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ida aftermath: Mississippi highway collapse leaves 2 dead, 10 hurt

LUCEDALE, Miss. — Two people are dead and 10 others are hurt after part of a Mississippi highway collapsed overnight, authorities said. According to WKRG and WLOX, the incident occurred about 10 p.m. CDT Monday on Highway 26 in George County, west of Lucedale. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said two lanes of the road collapsed, killing at least two people. Another 10 people were hurt, including three who suffered critical injuries, WKRG reported.

Comments / 2

Community Policy