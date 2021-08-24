Police cruiser involved in multi-vehicle crash in Wilmington

Wilmington Cruiser Crash

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A police cruiser was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Wilmington Tuesday evening.

Few details have been released, but police said the incident was reported on Concord Street in the area of Interstate 93.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Concord Street is closed at Woburn Street, and Exit 33 has been closed on the northbound side of Interstate 93.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

The crash is under investigation by Wilmington police and Massachusetts State Police.

