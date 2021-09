With cases on the rise and COVID-19 vaccines stagnant, public health officials want state residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the COVID-19 Delta variant. In Racine County, about half of the 196,000 residents in Racine County received at least one dose of the vaccine and 46 percent of all residents have completed the series. For people of color, the vaccination rate stands at about 24 percent of Black people and about 32 percent of Hispanic people have been vaccinated.