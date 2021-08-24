Cowboys waiving newly-signed kicker, Greg Zuerlein looks ready to return; Donovan Wilson has groin injury

Dallas Cowboys rumors and news include updates on the injuries to Dak Prescott and La’el Collins. Prescott isn’t expected to play in NFL Preseason Week 2 vs. the Texans and likely won’t play at all this preseason. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are saying La’el Collins’ injury is minor. And could the Cowboys trade away Jaylon Smith? That rumor is back, as is the idea of signing Josh Rosen. Dak Prescott missed the first two Dallas Cowboys preseason games due to his shoulder strain and it appears he’ll miss the final two as well. The Cowboys are being cautious with their franchise QB, who they need to have a shot at winning the NFC East this season.