Cowboys waiving newly-signed kicker, Greg Zuerlein looks ready to return; Donovan Wilson has groin injury
Today was the day for NFL teams to get down to 80 players by 4 PM ET. For most teams, that meant waiving five players as the roster limit was 85. For the Cowboys, the math was a little different. With four players on COVID Reserve, they had to only release one today to get under the limit. They could go ahead and release others if they wanted to, but one person has already been shown the door.www.bloggingtheboys.com
