Patriots claim Texans TE Kahale Warring off waivers, make series of roster moves (report)

By Chris Mason
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
Tuesday afternoon was a busy one for Bill Belichick. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots made a series of roster moves as they needed to cut their roster down to 80 players. Per Reiss, New England claimed Texans tight end Kahale Warring off waivers, moved OL Marcus Martin to injured reserve, and waived S Malik Gant, LS Brian Khoury, LB Cassh Maluia, OL R.J. Prince and WR Devin Ross.

