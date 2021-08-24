FDA officially approves Pfizer vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer received official approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, and it is now expected to be marketed as Comirnaty. The vaccine and others like it have been available under an emergency use order from the FDA since Dec. 11. This week's approval applies to vaccination of individuals age 16 and older, but the FDA's emergency use authorization still applies to vaccination of individuals as young as 12. More than 3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, and about 1.5 million Iowans have completed the two-dose course to become fully vaccinated against the respiratory virus.