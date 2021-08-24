Cancel
NHL

New York Rangers Announce 2021-22 Coaching Staff

By Blueshirt Banter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Rangers have formally announced Gerard Gallant’s coaching staff of Gord Murphy, Mike Kelly, a previously unannounced third NHL assistant in Jim Midgley, and the hiring of Steve Smith for the Hartford Wolf Pack to join Kris Knoblauch. OFFICIAL: #NYR have named Gord Murphy, Mike Kelly and Jim...

