NHL

Jeff Gorton addresses Tom Wilson incident and his dismissal from the New York Rangers

By Forever Blue Shirts
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer New York Rangers general manager, Jeff Gorton was a guest on the Cam and Strick Podcast. In a wide-ranging interview dating back to how he broke into the game with the Boston Bruins, Gorton hit on several key topics from this past season. Jeff Gorton on the Tom Wilson...

New York Rangers projected to be NHL’s second richest team by 2025

Last December, Forbes ranked the New York Rangers as the highest valued NHL franchise at 1.65 billion with an operating income of $87 million. The NHL as a league has been dealing with financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic that cut the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons short. Looking ahead, Bookies.com analyzed data from all teams to forecast their financial futures. Here’s whom they project to be the richest franchises by 2025.

