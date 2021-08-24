Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Rangers fill coaching vacancies with a few familiar faces

By Elite Sports NY
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday morning, the New York Rangers announced the completion of their coaching staffs. Gord Murphy, Mike Kelly, and Jim Midgley have been named Assistant Coaches on new Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant’s staff. In addition, long-time NHL defenseman Steve Smith has been named an Assistant Coach with the Hartford...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Gord Murphy
Person
Gerard Gallant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#The New York Rangers#Ahl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Sabres news: Rangers fans making it known they want Jack Eichel

Jan 28, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) and New York Rangers center Kevin Rooney (17) compete for the puck in the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports. The Jack Eichel vs. the Buffalo Sabres saga continues with each day...
NHLNHL

Rangers Announce Coaching Staff Additions

Gord Murphy, Mike Kelly, and Jim Midgley named Assistant Coaches with the Rangers; Steve Smith named Assistant Coach with Hartford Wolf Pack. New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has named Gord Murphy, Mike Kelly, and Jim Midgley Assistant Coaches with the Rangers, and that Steve Smith has been named an Assistant Coach with the Rangers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.
NHLmarkerzone.com

FORMER NYR GM JEFF GORTON TALKS DEANGELO, THE WILSON INCIDENT, AND ACCUSATIONS AGAINST PANARIN

After almost six years as General Manager of the New York Rangers, Jeff Gorton was suddenly let go in May of this year. There was plenty of speculation as to why. The 2020-21 season was a rough one for the Rangers, with the Tony DeAngelo incident at the beginning of the season where he was told to go home and wait to be traded or bought out, star player Artemi Panarin facing serious allegations back in Russia, and the Tom Wilson situation just before Gorton was fired that many speculated led to his demise. Wilson roughed up both Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin during a Rangers game against the Washington Capitals in early May. He would be fined for a sucker punch on Buchnevich, which did not sit well with NYR ownership and fans. A statement came out from the Rangers that criticized George Parros, the head of the NHL's Department of Player Safety, saying he wasn't fit to do his job. In a new interview on the Cam & Strick Podcast, Gorton addressed both those things for the first time since losing his job. He said he did not see the statement on Parros from the team before it went out and wasn't aware that it was going to be made. He believes it was written by the team's Public Relations department.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

On August 29 in Rangers history: Another Czech-mate joins the team

What happened on August 29 in the history of the New York Rangers. On this date in 2005, the New York Rangers signed 27-year-old free agent defenseman Michal Rozsival, a signing that barely got a mention. A Pittsburgh draft pick who had played four seasons with the Penguins, Rozsival had missed the entire 2003-04 season with a knee injury and then played the lockout 2004-05 season in the Czech Republic.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Brothers in the NHL

With over 100 years of history, it should come as no surprise that the NHL has seen its share of sibling rivalries. In some cases, those from the same bloodline have even played alongside one another. While there are a plethora of family connections throughout every era of the league, we’re here to focus on the brothers who are competing in today’s game.
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Gallant on Rangers’ toughness; Leafs-Sabres outdoor game?

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Gerard Gallant on the Rangers’ off-season of adding toughness, and whether that’s due to Tom Wilson: “It’s not going to overtake the team. We’ll address that before the first game of the year, I’m sure, but the bottom line is that when we brought these players in over the summer we wanted to make our team tougher to play against.” [NY Post]
NHLmarkerzone.com

KEVIN HAYES WRITES EMOTIONAL POST ON THE PASSING OF HIS BROTHER JIMMY

Yesterday, the hockey community was both shocked and saddened to learn about the passing of former NHLer, Jimmy Hayes, at just 31 years of age. Hayes played a combined 334 career NHL games that included stints with the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils. He is also the brother of current Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes. Just a day after his older brother's passing, Kevin took to his Instagram page to write him a tribute.
NBAprovidencejournal.com

Lots of familiar faces in NBA Summer League

Tuesday brought the end of NBA Summer League action, and there was a local link to the title game in Las Vegas. Johnston native and former Bishop Hendricken star Joe Mazzulla coached the Celtics in their matchup with the Kings. He found some familiar faces with state ties through the 10 days in the desert, with former Providence standouts David Duke and Alpha Diallo taking part alongside former University of Rhode Island guard Jeff Dowtin.
NHLSturgis Journal

Three familiar faces return to Kalamazoo Wings

When they take the ice for the 2021-22 season, there will be at least three familiar faces in the lineup for the Kalamazoo Wings. The team announced forwards Tanner Sorenson, Matheson Iacopelli and Justin Taylor have all signed contracts to return to the K-Wings. Iacopelli, 27, a native of Brownstown...
Basketballtheadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey sticks with familiar faces in rounding out her coaching staff at LSU

Women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is staying with those she knows in assembling her first coaching staff at LSU, she announced this week. Seven of the nine members have ties to Mulkey, who went 632-104 and won three national championships in 21 seasons, including the latest hire, Chante’ Crutchfield, as assistant director of basketball operations/recruiting. Crutchfield was a graduate assistant on Mulkey’s first staff at Baylor in the 2000-01 season.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

How the Pirates plan to fill right field vacancy the rest of the season

The Pirates have not gotten good right field play this season. Most of the time, it has been Gregory Polanco manning that position. He played 107 games with the team before being released Saturday. Of those games, 92 were played in right field, and the rest were as a pinch-hitter. He slashed .208/.283/.354 before departing once and for all.
Cambridge, OHheraldstaronline.com

Creek faces familiar foe to open season

CAMBRIDGE — For the seventh-consecutive year, Indian Creek will open its season against Cambridge on Friday night. In the first six meetings, the Redskins are 4-2 and have won all three previous contests at McFarland Stadium. Given the familiarity between the programs, veteran Creek head coach Andrew Connor has a...
Wheatfield, INNewsbug.info

Familiar faces to keep Kougars on winning path

WHEATFIELD — It’s difficult to replace athletes who possess strong skill sets like Eli Carden, Markus Ritchie and Tyler Feddeler. So the challenge facing Kankakee Valley’s football team this fall is developing a new identity with a nice mixture of familiar faces and newcomers. “We do have a lot of...
NHLNHL

Jets trade for Schmidt, Dillion to add depth at defenseman

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, the Winnipeg Jets:. 2020-21 season: 30-23-3, third in Scotia North Division; lost in second round of Stanley Cup Playoffs. Key arrivals.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL rule adds another layer to Jesperi Kotkaniemi drama

The Carolina Hurricanes shot back at the Montreal Canadiens yesterday by submitting an offer sheet for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, but even if they hadn’t there was some concern over the young center’s future in Montreal. Darren Dreger of TSN tweets that earlier this summer, some close to Kotkaniemi predicted that he had already played his last game with the Canadiens.

Comments / 0

Community Policy