In a heap of roster moves, the Nationals promote top prospect Cade Cavalli to Class AAA

By Jesse Dougherty
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — Later this week, there is a good chance Cade Cavalli stands on a mound while Keibert Ruiz squats behind the plate. By most accounts, they are the top two prospects in the Washington Nationals’ system, the twin pillars of a promise that this rebuild will be more of a reboot. They became teammates when the Nationals officially promoted Cavalli to the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday afternoon.

www.washingtonpost.com

