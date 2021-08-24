In a heap of roster moves, the Nationals promote top prospect Cade Cavalli to Class AAA
MIAMI — Later this week, there is a good chance Cade Cavalli stands on a mound while Keibert Ruiz squats behind the plate. By most accounts, they are the top two prospects in the Washington Nationals’ system, the twin pillars of a promise that this rebuild will be more of a reboot. They became teammates when the Nationals officially promoted Cavalli to the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday afternoon.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0