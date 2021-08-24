Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lawyer who once represented Stormy Daniels wins mistrial on charges he stole from clients

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuspended California lawyer Michael Avenatti has won a mistrial in his federal wire fraud trial on charges that he stole millions of dollars in settlement money from clients. U.S. District Judge James Selna of the Central District of California declared the mistrial more than a month into testimony against Avenatti, who once represented adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her suit to invalidate a confidentiality agreement with former President Donald Trump.

www.abajournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormy Daniels
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mistrial#The Los Angeles Times#Fox 11 Los Angeles#The Associated Press#Tabs#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Ex-Client Gets Trial Against Lawyers Who Helped Him Sue Ex-Wife

A New York man who sued the attorneys representing him in litigation against his ex-wife can go to trial in federal court on claims the firm placed its interests ahead of his, but not on his claim for attorney deceit. A trial is needed to determine whether Ames Ray fully...
Congress & Courtswashingtonnewsday.com

The RFK assassin’s lawyer claims that his client has been rehabilitated and that he should be eligible for parole after serving 53 years in prison.

The RFK assassin’s lawyer claims that his client has been rehabilitated and that he should be eligible for parole after serving 53 years in prison. During his 16th parole hearing on Friday, the lawyer for the man who murdered U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 claimed that Sirhan Sirhan, 77, is rehabilitated and should be given freedom after 53 years in jail, according to the Associated Press.
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
CelebritiesVoice of America

Britain's Prince Andrew Faces Rape Lawsuit

LONDON - Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has filed a lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew, alleging he raped and sexually abused her several times when she was 17 years old. Andrew, who is Queen Elizabeth II's second son and ninth in...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell Barricaded Herself in Prison Conference Room: Prosecutors

In a new court filing, prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell attempted to barricade herself in a conference room at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, posing a security threat. The socialite and former madam for Jeffrey Epstein used a cart of legal documents to stop guards from entering the room, according to prosecutors. Maxwell has been allowed to use the cart in the past but has no been banned from using it and ordered to instead carry her legal materials by hand. “If she needs other materials during a particular meeting with counsel, she may leave the VTC room, retrieve those materials by hand, and then return to her meeting with counsel,” prosecutors wrote in a letter to New York federal court. Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s lawyer, claims that she never barricaded herself, writing that prosecutors “cannot resist the opportunity to gratuitously cast Ghislaine Maxwell in a negative light.” Maxwell has been accused of recruiting girls for Epstein and his elite pals to sexually assault.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Former FBI agent who worked on still-secret FBI 9/11 case says hijackers had U.S.-based support network

President Biden signed an executive order Friday directing the Department of Justice to oversee a declassification review of some documents related to the 9/11 attacks, amid pressure from families of victims who are demanding to know if Saudi Arabia helped the hijackers. The order requires the attorney general to release any declassified documents in the next six months.
LawDaily Beast

The QAnon Shaman Just Pleaded Guilty in the Capitol Riots. Now He Wants to Rebrand.

The “QAnon Shaman” has finally stopped fighting the feds over his role in the Capitol insurrection. Even if his ostensible rebrand is the least believable thing ever. Jacob Chansley, the 33-year-old who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn while wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin, pleaded guilty on Friday to obstruction of an official proceeding—the most serious charge against him.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Judge orders Capitol riot defendant back to jail after he watched the MyPillow guy's election conspiracies

A Capitol Riot defendant is returning to jail less than two months after he got out thanks to his viewing of conspiracy theories, including from the MyPillow guy. A judge on Thursday ordered Capitol riot suspect Doug Jensen to return to jail because he violated the conditions of his release by using the internet to watch conspiracy theory content, CNN reports.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ghislaine Maxwell Learns If She'll Be Released After Bill Cosby Decision

Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied another attempt to get out of jail following the Bill Cosby case. Maxwell's attorneys filed a new complaint arguing that, like Cosby, Maxwell had "non-prosecution agreements" that should have prevented her from being arrested. According to a report by The Daily Mail, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan rejected this argument on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy