Lawyer who once represented Stormy Daniels wins mistrial on charges he stole from clients
Suspended California lawyer Michael Avenatti has won a mistrial in his federal wire fraud trial on charges that he stole millions of dollars in settlement money from clients. U.S. District Judge James Selna of the Central District of California declared the mistrial more than a month into testimony against Avenatti, who once represented adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her suit to invalidate a confidentiality agreement with former President Donald Trump.www.abajournal.com
